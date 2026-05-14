Flagship Mazda Expands Access to New Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Models in San Juan, PR

Flagship Mazda in San Juan, PR, is expanding its inventory of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles to provide drivers with more fuel-efficient, technology-focused mobility options.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Mazda is expanding its lineup of advanced hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, giving drivers in San Juan, PR, more opportunities to explore fuel-efficient mobility solutions without compromising performance, comfort, or technology. The dealership continues to strengthen its commitment to modern automotive innovation by offering a wider selection of electrified Mazda models designed to meet evolving driving needs.

Flagship Mazda in San Juan, PR, is expanding its inventory of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

As interest in eco-conscious transportation continues to grow across Puerto Rico, Flagship Mazda is making it easier for customers to discover vehicles that blend responsive performance with improved fuel economy. The expanded inventory includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid models equipped with advanced engineering, premium cabin amenities, and intuitive driver-assist technologies.

Mazda hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles are designed to deliver a balanced driving experience while helping drivers reduce fuel consumption during daily commutes and long-distance travel. These models feature refined styling, connected infotainment systems, and innovative safety technologies that support convenience and confidence behind the wheel.

Customers visiting the dealership can explore a variety of electrified options suited for different lifestyles, whether they are seeking a family-friendly SUV, a commuter-focused crossover, or a versatile vehicle with enhanced efficiency. The knowledgeable team at Flagship Mazda is available to assist customers with vehicle comparisons, financing options, and information about the benefits of hybrid and plug-in hybrid ownership.

In addition to expanding access to electrified vehicles, Flagship Mazda continues to provide a customer-focused dealership experience with dedicated sales support and professional automotive service. Drivers can also learn more about available features, charging capabilities, and current inventory through the dealership's website.

With a growing selection of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles now available, Flagship Mazda in San Juan, PR, remains focused on helping customers transition to more efficient, forward-thinking driving solutions while maintaining the premium driving experience associated with the Mazda brand.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Mazda