FLEA STYLE, HOME OF THE ORIGINAL HAT BAR, OPENS FIRST WEST COAST STORE IN LAGUNA BEACH

Beloved by celebrities and music icons including Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Leon Bridges and Post Malone, the Texas-based lifestyle brand brings its signature vintage Western-inspired style and interactive hat bar experience to the California coast.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittany Cobb, founder of the Texas-based lifestyle brand Flea Style, announces the opening of the company's newest location in Laguna Beach, California. The West Coast debut of its signature experiential hat bar and retail concept will open July 15, just steps from the beach.

Brittany Cobb, CEO/Founder of Flea Style

The new location, the company's 10th nationwide, brings Cobb's celebrated vintage aesthetic and enduring appreciation for the American West to a coastal setting. Housed in a charming 500-square-foot wood-clad cottage, the store offers an immersive experience where guests can design custom hats and explore personal style through thoughtfully curated materials, trims, and craftsmanship.

Known for transforming hats into wearable works of art using one-of-a-kind accessories sourced from makers and flea markets around the world, Cobb continues to evolve Flea Style's mission of blending storytelling, design, and retail into a hands-on creative experience.

"Flea Style and our hat bars have always been about celebrating individuality and creative expression," said Cobb. "Bringing our concept to Orange County, my childhood hometown, is a huge milestone. I couldn't be more excited to blend my California and Texas roots in this special space and grow our brand in the community that helped shape who I am."

Located on the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, the Laguna Beach store features Flea Style's signature mix of vintage flea market finds, layered Moroccan rugs, and eclectic lighting suspended from the cottage's beach-inspired ceilings. Guests can gather around two handcrafted wood-and-mosaic mirror hat bars sourced from the renowned Round Top Antiques Fair in Texas to customize the hats of their dreams.

As with every Flea Style location, the Laguna Beach store is rich in character and storytelling. Cobb spent months sourcing unique fixtures and décor from flea markets throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, creating a space filled with antique accents, statement chandeliers and the brand's signature bohemian-meets-Western aesthetic.

All hats are unisex and exclusively designed and manufactured by Flea Style, ensuring customers won't find the same styles anywhere else. Guests can personalize wool and straw hats, as well as foam trucker caps, with bands, pins, feathers and patches to create one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect their individual style and spirit.

Approximately half of the store is dedicated to Flea Style's signature hat bar experience, while the remaining space showcases a curated collection of women's apparel, jewelry, gifts and home décor.

The opening follows the release of Cobb's recent book, How to Style a Hat, further establishing her as a leading voice in modern personal style and intentional dressing. Featuring a foreword by country music star Miranda Lambert, the book expands on Cobb's philosophy that hats are more than accessories, they are tools for confidence, self-expression and identity.

Cobb's work as an interior designer and creative entrepreneur also informs the Laguna Beach expansion. She has designed private residences for notable clients, including actress Kate Levering and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and recently purchased and designed a home in Laguna Beach, deepening her connection to the coastal community.

Rooted in a lifelong passion for flea markets, beginning in California antique malls and later influenced by New York City's vibrant vintage scene, Cobb founded what would eventually become Flea Style after returning to Dallas as a lifestyle journalist. What began as a side project has grown into a nationally recognized, multimillion-dollar brand built on storytelling, craftsmanship and community.

Today, Cobb continues to grow Flea Style around a core belief in individuality over trends and authenticity over fast fashion. Her perspective is shaped in part by her personal experience with melasma and her lifelong relationship with hats as both protection and self-expression.

Flea Style in Laguna Beach is located at 711 S Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. For more information about Flea Style, please visit fleastyle.com and on Instagram @fleastyle.

About Brittany Cobb:

Brittany Cobb is a creative entrepreneur, interior designer and founder of the lifestyle brand Flea Style. She is also the author of How to Style a Hat, a style guide exploring hats as a form of personal expression, confidence and individuality. Her latest endeavor is the launch of Flea Style – The Original Hat Bar in Laguna Beach, California.

About Flea Style:

Flea Style is a Texas-based experiential retail brand founded by Brittany Cobb. Known for The Original Hat Bar, Flea Style transforms hat shopping into a highly personal, design-driven experience that celebrates individuality and self-expression. Blending western heritage with modern style, the brand offers custom hats alongside a curated mix of apparel, accessories and home décor in thoughtfully curated experiential spaces and online. Its flagship store is located at the Dallas Farmers Market, with five additional locations across Texas, as well as stores in Louisville, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee.How to Style a Hat,

SOURCE FLEA STYLE