FleishmanHillard Launches Dedicated "America 250" Unit to Help Organizations Navigate Historic Milestone

New offering supports brands and institutions in capturing opportunity and managing risk surrounding the United States' 250th anniversary

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the launch of an America 250 Unit, a specialized offering designed to help brands and organizations navigate the opportunities and complexities surrounding the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026.

The semiquincentennial of the United States marks a defining cultural and civic moment, expected to drive unprecedented levels of national excitement, global attention, and engagement. For organizations, it presents a unique opportunity to connect with audiences, demonstrate shared values, and build lasting brand relevance. At the same time, it introduces heightened reputational risk as companies operate within an increasingly polarized and fast-moving environment.

"America 250 is not just a milestone. It is a defining moment for how organizations show up in culture, in communities, and in the national conversation," said Jim Joseph, Global Head of Brand Impact, FleishmanHillard. "There is enormous opportunity for brands to engage in meaningful ways, but it must be done with precision, authenticity, and a clear understanding of the broader environment. Our clients are looking for guidance that balances ambition with accountability, and that's exactly what this unit is built to deliver."

FleishmanHillard's America 250 Advisory Unit brings together experts across corporate affairs and brand impact to help clients both leverage and navigate this moment in order to build brand value while protecting reputation.

A Comprehensive Approach to America 250

FleishmanHillard's America 250 Unit will provide clients with a full suite of capabilities, including:

Strategic counsel on positioning, narrative development, and stakeholder engagement

Risk assessment and scenario planning for reputational and political sensitivities

Partnerships and alignment with official and unofficial America 250 organizations

Earned media strategy and collaboration with leading publishers, media platforms, and influencers

Executive visibility and thought leadership programming tied to the milestone

Always-on intelligence and audience insights through a dedicated America 250 client newsletter and briefings

FleishmanHillard counselors are already in regular contact with key stakeholders shaping the America 250 ecosystem, including organizers, policymakers, media organizations, and cultural institutions. This access enables clients to identify credible opportunities and engage early in the planning cycle.

"We're already working across more than a dozen clients to help shape how they engage in this moment," said Michael Moroney, Head of Corporate Affairs, The Americas, FleishmanHillard. "What's clear is that this is not a one-size-fits-all opportunity. It requires a thoughtful balance of brand ambition, cultural awareness, and risk management. We've developed internal playbooks and frameworks to help clients move quickly, while ensuring they are aligned, relevant, and prepared for scrutiny."

The America 250 Unit reflects FleishmanHillard's broader strategy to lead clients through moments where business, brand, policy, culture, and reputation converge. As organizations face increasing pressure to take positions and engage authentically, the firm's integrated model ensures that communications strategies are both impactful and resilient.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Data Driven Agency of the Year at the 2026 PRovoke Innovation SABRE Awards and was named the 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.