Flex LNG - Invitation to the 2026 Second Quarter Presentation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday August 19, 2026, on or about 07:00 CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a live video webcast will be held at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) on the same day. In order to attend, use the following link to register and watch the webcast:

Link to register and watch webcast

We encourage listeners to register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to start. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the presentation. You can also submit questions by sending an email to [email protected].

The presentation material which will be used will be made available on www.flexlng.com and a replay of the webcast will also be made available at this website, as well as on the Flex LNG YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

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SOURCE Flex LNG