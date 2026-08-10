Flex Seal Expands Partnership with Datavations to Accelerate Market Share Growth and Product Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal, one of the most recognized brands in sealants, coatings, and waterproofing products, and Datavations, the leader in commercial intelligence for home improvement manufacturers, have renewed and expanded their multi-year partnership. Now in their third year, Flex Seal has broadened its data coverage across major retailers to sharpen its competitive strategy.

The expanded partnership strengthens Flex Seal's use of the Datavations platform across two strategic pillars: accelerating in-store growth and sharpening new product development.

The Flex Seal Family of Products, including Flex Seal Liquid, Flex Seal Spray, Flex Seal Power Putty and Flex Tape. Photo courtesy of Swift Response, LLC. Flex Seal and Datavations have renewed and expanded their multi-year partnership, now entering its third year with broader data coverage across major home improvement retailers.

"Datavations gives us the kind of clear, no-nonsense intelligence that helps us move fast and make smarter decisions. When we walk into a meeting now, we're armed with real data, real insights, and a real advantage. And we're just getting started."

— Phil Swift, CEO, Flex Seal

On the merchant enablement side, Flex Seal's team now brings Datavations' insights into every retailer conversation. Using per-SKU, store-level sell-through data, Flex Seal demonstrates its competitive performance, helping the sales team secure new placements, expand distribution, and position the brand as a proactive partner even between Product Line Reviews.

For product development, Datavations' intelligence drives a rigorous, data-driven NPD process. With visibility into growth categories and winning price tiers, Flex Seal can launch new products with greater precision and reduced risk. The platform also identifies categories where investment is not warranted, resulting in a more capital-efficient innovation roadmap.

The expanded retailer coverage further strengthens Flex Seal's ability to benchmark performance and align NPD priorities with real-world shelf dynamics.

"Flex Seal is the kind of partner that makes the Datavations platform sing. They're not using the data to look backward, they're using it to get out ahead of the market. Expanding their coverage yearly with Datavations reflects how seriously their team takes data-driven execution, and we're proud to be part of how they compete."

— Philip Odelfelt, Founder & CEO, Datavations

About Flex Seal

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a range of DIY home repair and maintenance products, specializing in waterproofing, adhesives, bonding, and sealing.

About Datavations

Datavations is a leading commercial intelligence platform for home improvement manufacturers. By aggregating daily SKU-level pricing and inventory data, Datavations delivers accurate, store-level sell-through intelligence. Customers use the platform to optimize pricing, assortment, and inventory. Learn more at www.datavations.ai.

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SOURCE Flex Seal & Datavations