Flexible Foam Market size to grow by USD 15.06 billion from 2022 to 2027|High demand from emerging economies drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible foam market size is expected to grow by USD 15.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the region is expected to witness significant market growth, primarily driven by increased consumption of flexible foam in the packaging and transportation industries, particularly in emerging economies like India. The region's infrastructural developments, combined with China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub, are further contributing to the rising demand for flexible foam. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry in APAC will propel the use of flexible foam for packaging heavy goods. Furthermore, vendor investments in countries such as India and China will positively impact the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Foam Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Flexible Foam Market: Growth in bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population to drive growth

The high demand from emerging economies is a significant factor driving market growth. The global market is experiencing significant growth in emerging economies, including Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. These countries are attracting original equipment manufacturers due to factors such as abundant land, affordable labour, low transportation costs, and favorable government regulations. Moreover, the bedding and furniture, building and construction, transportation, electronics, and packaging industries in these economies are witnessing growth, further driving the demand for flexible foam. Additionally, the rise in disposable incomes and evolving lifestyles in these regions contribute to the increased demand for flexible foam across various applications. As a result, these factors are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Flexible Foam Market: Expansions Of Production Capacity By Vendors

The growing focus on the production of bio-based flexible foams is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The global market is projected to witness a rise in the production of bio-based flexible foam in the coming years. This is primarily driven by key players in the market who are adopting bio-based materials as a more environmentally-friendly alternative to chemicals like TDI, MDI, and PMDI. These players are actively investing in research and development to develop eco-friendly bio-based flexible foam options. For instance, INOAC's Polyolefin foam incorporates 25% or more plant-based raw materials in its manufacturing process. As a result, the increasing focus on developing bio-based flexible foam by vendors will contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Flexible Foam Market Players:

The flexible foam market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are:

American Excelsior Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., FXI, Greiner AG, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., ORSA foam Spa, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Technomak, Ube Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc.

Flexible Foam Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the flexible foam market by application (Furnishings, Transportation, Packaging, and Others), type (Polyurethane flexible foams, Polyethylene flexible foams, Polypropylene flexible foams, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the furnishings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Flexible foam, known for its softness, durability, shape retention, and excellent support, finds wide application in cushions and mattresses. Manufacturers can produce flexible foam with varying densities to meet specific requirements. This ensures that padded bedding products offer both comfort and support. In addition to household bedding, flexible foam is utilized in hospital furniture, office chairs, stadium seats, auditorium seats, and other upholstered furniture. For carpet cushioning, flexible foam enhances the lifespan and comfort of carpets by providing a desired underfoot feel without excessive thickness. This is applicable in both residential and commercial settings. Moreover, flexible foam offers benefits such as thermal insulation, easy carpet maintenance, and recyclability. With the global population steadily increasing and disposable incomes rising, coupled with a growing demand for luxury bedding and furniture and the popularity of pillow-top mattresses, the furniture and bedding applications of the global market are expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 6.84 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others), Type (flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding is notably driving market growth.

The foam insulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,586.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building, construction, and others), type (polystyrene foam, polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam, phenolic foam, polyolefin foam, and elastomeric foam), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for foam insulation is notably driving the market growth.

Flexible Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Excelsior Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., FXI, Greiner AG, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., ORSA foam Spa, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Technomak, Ube Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

