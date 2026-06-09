FlexPoint Launches the First AI-Powered Agents Purpose-Built for the MSP Back-Office

Initial AR Agents autonomously run accounts receivable operations, eliminating the industry's most persistent cash flow burden

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexPoint, the AI-native accounts receivable platform purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses they serve, announced the launch of AR Agents, the first AI-powered agents built specifically for MSP back-office operations. Billions of dollars are trapped in accounts receivable every year — most of it stuck in email threads, with teams manually chasing payments, answering questions, and matching deposits to invoices. FlexPoint's AR Agents automate the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle, accelerating payments up to 5x and saving MSPs 20 or more hours every month.

FlexPoint, the AI-native accounts receivable platform purpose-built for MSPs Agents autonomously monitor your accounts, flag what needs attention, and follow up automatically.

"AI has dominated the conversation in our industry, but the focus for MSPs has been AI's impact on service delivery," said Victor Lopez, co-founder and CEO at FlexPoint. "At FlexPoint, we believe that AI's impact will be even bigger on the back-office operations of an MSP. The MSP back-office of tomorrow will run autonomously, and FlexPoint will build the agents to run it."

FlexPoint's AR Agents bring autonomous intelligence to the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle. The agents actively monitor client accounts and deliver context-aware communication tailored to the account history and relationship. They also deploy multi-channel outreach, including hyper-personalized voice AI Agents that provide insights into sentiment and know when to escalate to humans.

AR Agents are the first in a series of AI Agents FlexPoint is building to run the full back-office operations of MSPs.

FlexPoint's AR Agents are now available. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.getflexpoint.com/.

About FlexPoint

FlexPoint is an AI-native accounts receivable platform purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses they serve. Combining autonomous AI Agents with full billing automation, FlexPoint helps MSPs get paid faster and eliminate the manual work that slows growth. Learn more at https://www.getflexpoint.com/.

Media Contact:

CJ Arlotta

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SOURCE FlexPoint