Flight Safety Foundation to Honor Pioneering Aviator, World Food Programme

Awards will be presented July 7 at the Foundation's annual Networking and Awards Dinner in Washington

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.N. World Food Programme and a former Air India executive director and chief of flight safety will be recognized for their contributions to aviation at Flight Safety Foundation's 12th annual Networking and Awards Dinner, scheduled for July 7 at the National Press Club in Washington.

Capt. Nivedita Bhasin, who was the third woman to become an airline pilot in India and at one time was the world's youngest woman passenger jet captain, will be honored with the Foundation's Gloria Heath Trophy, which recognizes a woman in the industry for notable achievements in civil aviation.

During a long and distinguished career at Air India, Capt. Bhasin commanded a variety of aircraft, including the Boeing 787, and held a number of leadership positions. She is known for strengthening safety systems, mentoring other pilots, and fostering a culture of professionalism, accountability, and continuous learning. She continues to give back to the industry as the vice president of the International Society of Women Airline Pilots and the governor of the India section of the Ninety-Nines.

"In addition to her distinguished and record-breaking flying career, Capt. Bhasin led critical safety, quality, environmental, and emergency response functions at Air India," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "Her contributions to Air India and the broader aviation industry are numerous and include advancing safety management system practices and promoting a just, collaborative, and data-driven safety culture. Just as importantly, she has worked tirelessly to mentor and inspire future generations."

The World Food Programme (WFP) will be recognized with the Foundation's Richard Crane Award for its stewardship of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), for the robust safety standards WFP has developed, and for its historical and ongoing dedication to delivering aid workers, food, medicine, and other life-sustaining supplies into some of the most challenging and often remote environments on Earth. The Richard Crane Award recognizes an organization for its sustained corporate leadership through lasting contributions in the field of civil aviation.

WFP has managed UNHAS since the latter organization's inception in 2003, and over that period, UNHAS has achieved a remarkable safety record. In addition, WFP has pioneered novel ways to deliver food and other humanitarian supplies in challenging situations, including the use of airdrops and uncrewed aircraft systems.

"Through its stewardship of UNHAS, WFP has built and sustained aviation operations under some of the most demanding conditions on Earth," Shahidi said. "It has developed robust standards for humanitarian and air operations which have enabled the safe transport of nearly 240,000 aid workers and 2,500 metric tons of relief supplies to 362 destinations in 2025."

Both awards are named after founders and early leaders of Flight Safety Foundation and are presented annually at the Networking and Awards Dinner. This year's event will be held July 7 at the National Press Club in Washington. For more information on the dinner and to reserve your place, please visit the 2026 Networking and Awards Dinner page on the Foundation's website.

About Flight Safety Foundation (flightsafety.org)

Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education, and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence, and lead global aviation safety.

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SOURCE Flight Safety Foundation