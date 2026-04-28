Flimp Launches New Creative Styles to Help Employers Deliver More Consistent, Campaign-Ready Benefits Communications

New 10-style catalog with three new designs help HR teams scale employee benefits communications across videos, microsites, print materials, and open enrollment campaigns

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flimp, a premier provider of employee benefits and HR communication solutions, educational content, texting and decision-support tools, today announced three new creative styles—Photo Sketch, Scrapbook, and Doodle—alongside a unified 10-style catalog designed to help employers create more consistent, engaging, and scalable communications campaigns. The new styles are available May 12, helping organizations strengthen communications for open enrollment and year-round engagement. Employers and brokers interested in exploring the new styles can request access here: https://flimp.net/request-new-styles-catalog

As demand grows for cohesive, multichannel benefits communications, HR teams and brokers need campaigns that are visually engaging, easy to scale, and consistent across every touchpoint. Flimp's expanded style catalog addresses this need by providing a single design system that can be applied across videos, microsites, print materials, and digital content, enabling more seamless campaign execution from start to finish.

The three new styles were developed to meet a broad range of employer-branding needs:

Photo Sketch features an AI-driven photo-to-sketch effect that transforms real imagery into a modern, illustrative design.

features an AI-driven photo-to-sketch effect that transforms real imagery into a modern, illustrative design. Scrapbook offers an edgy, cutout-collage style designed to grab attention.

offers an edgy, cutout-collage style designed to grab attention. Doodle is with sports line-art characters simple enough to capture your corporate brand colors.

Flimp has also expanded existing options to support more unified campaign development. For example, the Collage style now includes matching video and microsite components, and a "Classic Photos" style helps capture a number of styles previously available only for Benefits Guides and Companion Pieces. The Classic Photos style works across many industries and brand standards. Existing clients using retired styles will continue to receive support for renewals, ensuring continuity while providing a path to newer options.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for ways to streamline and scale their employee benefits communications without sacrificing creativity or brand consistency," said Wayne Wall, CEO of Flimp. "This expanded style catalog gives employers a flexible, campaign-ready foundation that works across every touchpoint, helping them engage employees more effectively during critical moments like open enrollment and beyond."

View the New Styles Catalog

To support this rollout, Flimp has introduced a styles catalog featuring all 10 design options, including newly released styles and supporting campaign components. The catalog presents each style's visual direction and illustrates how the designs are brought to life across Flimp solutions, including videos, microsites, and benefits guides. For employers and brokers interested in viewing the new styles, you can request access here: https://flimp.net/request-new-styles-catalog

Flimp's solutions are used by more than 1,700 organizations across nearly every industry, including Georgetown University, NPR, Swire Coca-Cola, and Tripadvisor. Clients return year after year for Flimp's flexible, scalable benefits communication solutions that improve understanding, increase engagement, and support better decision-making.

For more information or to schedule a consultation to learn about Flimp's creative styles or other solutions, visit: https://flimp.net/contact.

About Flimp

Flimp is a premier provider of employee benefits and HR communications solutions, educational content, texting and decision-support tools for employers, consultants, enrollers, and insurance carriers. Flimp Campaigns combines customized content with white-glove managed services to help ensure communications programs are successful. The company's technology platforms—Flimp Canvas, Flimp Connect, and Flimp Decisions—give clients the tools needed to engage, educate, and empower employees to make more informed benefits decisions. Flimp serves more than 1,700 corporate clients across nearly every industry, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies and partners of all sizes, including the top 10 brokers in the United States. For more information, visit https://flimp.net.

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SOURCE Flimp