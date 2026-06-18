Flipkart Wins CNCF End User Case Study Contest for Kubernetes and Chaos Engineering Scale

Integration of LitmusChaos with Kubernetes-native architecture drives production-grade reliability for India's largest e-commerce platform

Key Highlights

One of India's largest e-commerce platforms, Flipkart, won the CNCF End User Case Study Contest for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026.

The award recognizes the team's custom, multi-tenant chaos engineering platform built on Kubernetes and the CNCF incubating project, LitmusChaos.

The solution hardens microservices estates by executing approximately 90% of chaos experiments in staging environments ahead of high-traffic festive sales.

The team contributed five core fixes and enhancements back to the upstream LitmusChaos project, benefiting the entire cloud native community.

MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON INDIA -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced Flipkart, one of India's largest e-commerce platforms, as the winner of the CNCF End User Case Study Contest for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026.

Flipkart won the contest for its central reliability engineering (CRE) team's work in building a centralized, scalable chaos engineering platform leveraging its core Kubernetes infrastructure and the Kubernetes-native orchestration of CNCF incubating project, LitmusChaos. Faced with the complexity of operating hundreds of tightly coupled microservices across Kubernetes and VM workloads, Flipkart leveraged the extensibility of Kubernetes-native orchestration. They evaluated multiple industry options before selecting LitmusChaos for its intuitive user interface, robust extensibility, and automated resilience probes.

"Resilience is table stakes for running microservices at scale," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Flipkart's systematic practice with Kubernetes and LitmusChaos demonstrates how a vendor-neutral approach eliminates the guesswork of fault injection and hardens the open source foundation. Their five upstream contributions are the real win for community collaboration."

As microservices architectures become more tightly integrated, proactive fault injection is essential to prevent cascading failures during traffic surges. Flipkart addressed the issue by engineering four custom extensions to LitmusChaos: a hybrid multi-tenant architecture, a DaemonSet-based high-availability model for parallel injection, a Script Runner fault for dynamic target selection, and an internal hybrid extension to support legacy virtual machine workloads.

"Winning the CNCF End User Case Study contest validates our team's commitment to treating system outages as a standard, systematic procedure," said Aditya Sridasyam, software development engineer 2, Flipkart. "By leveraging the extensibility of vendor-neutral Kubernetes and LitmusChaos, as well as engineering our own custom hybrid platform, we've successfully hardened our massive microservices estate ahead of high-traffic festive sales, and we are proud to contribute our work back to the open source community."

Flipkart operates an extensive digital estate serving hundreds of millions of consumers. To move past treating system outages as an afterthought, the company evaluated multiple industry tools before selecting LitmusChaos for its Kubernetes-native orchestration, intuitive user interface, extensibility, and automated resilience probes. The CRE team implemented a unique subscriber model deployed in a central namespace, balancing cluster-wide efficiency with absolute tenant isolation.

To resolve helper-pod scheduling bottlenecks during core operations, the team replaced traditional on-demand pods with a persistent, node-level DaemonSet that runs concurrent injections via parallel shell sessions. The database team applied the platform's new Script Runner fault to systematically verify leader-election behavior in high-availability environments. This initiative established a measurable mindset shift across Flipkart, migrating operational teams from reactive panic to standard procedure by utilizing rehearsed failure scenarios as the direct foundation for updated incident runbooks. By executing about 90% of the infrastructure chaos experiments directly within Kubernetes staging clusters, Flipkart successfully hardened their microservices, eliminated cluster over-provisioning bottlenecks, and validated their observability frameworks ahead of massive traffic surges like India's flagship festive sales.

Flipkart has committed to open source sustainability by returning five core contributions back to the upstream LitmusChaos project, solving long-standing community challenges including database index fixes for project-scoped probe uniqueness, duplicate-name validation repairs during tag edits, and workflow configuration fixes within custom image registries. Looking forward, Flipkart intends to integrate automated chaos testing directly into its continuous integration and deployment pipelines as a mandatory software development lifecycle phase while planning to open source its custom DaemonSet high-availability injection model for the broader cloud native community.

Flipkart's achievement was announced on stage during a keynote session at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India, where Sridasyam delivered a keynote to showcase the details of their successful use case.

To review the complete architectural implementation and downstream results, read the full Flipkart case study.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation