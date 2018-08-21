Flockgen Announces 1st U.S. Master Agency Partnership with CNSG

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions, today announced that it welcomed Flockgen, a matchmaker to the middle market, to significantly expand its portfolio of solutions. Flockgen powers a B2B referral platform that helps companies bring new offers to their existing customers and meet new customers.

This partnership provides CNSG partners with an efficient way to enter new product lines like energy and financial management and help their customers gain more control of hard to manage expenses such as electricity, natural gas and waste removal.

"We are extremely excited to add Flockgen to the CNSG portfolio," said Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales & Marketing at CNSG. "The Flockgen team will help our partners and their customers combat margin compression and overcome the business hurdles that often limit or halt growth and innovation. As an organization, CNSG remains committed to providing additional value for our partners that results in an immediate impact for their respective businesses."

Flockgen's radically transparent platform enables unlimited, multi-lateral partnership agreements and exclusive, pay-for-success customer referrals to help partners drive revenues up and the cost of doing business down. Founded in 2016 to level the playing field, Flockgen partners specialize in helping middle market companies become more efficient and make real changes on business challenges that are often overlooked. Flockgen practice areas span energy, operations, sales and marketing and now technology, and focus on solutions that improve customer financial management and help drive sales growth.

"This partnership will provide CNSG and its partners with new solutions and revenue streams such as retail energy, solar energy, demand response and waste and recycling management consulting, and will extend CNSG's and Flockgen's partners depth and reach into serving their respective customers' businesses," said Mike Cassity, Chief Executive Officer for Flockgen. "Working together, as we both expand, our partners will grow with us."

About Flockgen



Flockgen is a trusted partner and matchmaker to the middle market. Our B2B referral platform helps companies meet their next customers and bring new offers to their existing customers. By reducing friction between the multiple parties we connect, we make it make it easy for organizations of all sizes to deal directly, transact efficiently and achieve more. Our nationwide partner community excels at customizing solutions that drive the business performance levers that are often overlooked and hard to manage. For more information about Flockgen, visit www.flockgen.com.

About CNSG



Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest growing Master Distributor in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

