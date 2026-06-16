Florence Healthcare Unlocks Agentic AI Across Global Site Network at DIA 2026

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Access Integrates Eleven Workflow Tools Across 65,000 Research Sites and 30,000 Protocols

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence Healthcare, the category leader in clinical operations workflows, today announced at the 2026 DIA Global Annual Meeting the release of Model Context Protocol (MCP) access for its entire application suite. This landmark expansion allows AI agents to interact natively with Florence's ecosystem of eleven specialized site workflow tools, spanning a network of 65,000 research sites and 30,000 active protocols.

The release marks a fundamental shift in clinical trial operations, moving from traditional software interfaces to an agent-ready infrastructure. By providing an MCP server and dedicated SDKs, Florence enables sponsor and site AI agents to securely query, analyze, and act upon "site reality" in real-time. Because Florence's suite is exposed through the open Model Context Protocol, it works natively with leading AI assistants including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT, as well as any custom or sponsor-built agent.

"For the last decade, we have built the industry's most robust digital footprint by solving the most critical workflow problems," said Andres Garcia, Chief Technology Officer at Florence Healthcare. "Today, we are making that footprint intelligent. By exposing our entire suite through the Model Context Protocol, we are removing the friction between data and action. We aren't just giving users another dashboard; we're giving them an agent that can navigate 30,000 protocols to find exactly what needs attention right now."



Empowering Research with Agentic Workflows

The integration of MCP access allows for a new generation of agentic use cases. In a demonstration at DIA, Florence showcased a "Trial Intelligence" workflow where a site coordinator or CRA can manage a study through a simple natural language interface. Instead of manually auditing folders, users can ask: "What am I missing for the Protocol 123 amendment package at this site?"

The AI agent, leveraging Florence's secure MCP layer, can instantly cross-reference:

Missing Documents: Automatically identifying required IRB approvals or updated 1572s that have been received but not yet filed.

Automatically identifying required IRB approvals or updated 1572s that have been received but not yet filed. Skipped Tasks: Detecting gaps in training compliance or site-level workflows that are blocking study activation.

Detecting gaps in training compliance or site-level workflows that are blocking study activation. Study Progress: Providing a real-time summary of "Expected vs. Actual" document completion and personnel readiness.

"The administrative burden on both sites and sponsors is the single greatest bottleneck in clinical research," Garcia continued. "With MCP, we can automate the 'detective work' of clinical operations. An agent can discover a missing document or a skipped task across our 11 workflow tools and surface it before it becomes a risk to the study timeline. This returns thousands of hours to coordinators for what matters most: patient care".

Scalable Intelligence for Global Sponsors

The release also addresses the growing needs of global sponsors who manage thousands of sites within the Florence ecosystem. By attaching the AI layer to their existing site digitization infrastructure, sponsors can now deploy custom agents that monitor site health, predict enrollment risks based on historical patterns, and automate eTMF reconciliation.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is the leading provider of clinical trial site software, supporting more than 65,000 research sites and 600 sponsors and CROs across 90 countries. The Florence Trial Operations Platform streamlines the middle ground between sites and sponsors, accelerating study startup by up to 70% through AI-enabled contracting, document exchange, and remote monitoring.

SOURCE Florence Healthcare