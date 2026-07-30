Florentine Waterfront Hotel Marks 1 Year Among Luxury Hotels in Florence, Oregon

The 10-unit boutique property celebrates its first year of operation with a 4.9-star Google rating across over 400 reviews and the Destination Award from Eugene, Cascades & Coast

FLORENCE, Ore., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2026, The Florentine Waterfront Hotel marks its one-year anniversary of operation in Florence, Oregon. Located just minutes from the heart of Florence, Oregon the newly renovated 10-unit property offers a curated, private waterfront experience that provides a unique experience to visitors looking for a hotel in Florence, Oregon. Coinciding with this milestone, the newly renovated 10-unit property was recently honored with the Destination Award by Eugene, Cascades & Coast, recognizing its measurable contribution to regional tourism.

The Merlot Manor at The Florentine Waterfront Hotel near Florence, Oregon. This room includes a private hot tub and patio overlooking the lake as well as floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the view!

To experience this new boutique hotel on the Oregon Coast travelers can book their getaway directly at hotelflorentine.com.

Built on a philosophy of personalized luxury, The Florentine has established itself as a premier coastal destination. Upon arrival, guests are personally escorted to their accommodations to ensure a warm, seamless experience. This high-touch approach has led to their first-year results, including earning over 400 hundred reviews and a 4.9 star rating on Google, and a 75% occupancy rate on average, proving the demand for curated, hands-on hospitality.

"We've designed each room to have a different personality," explains owner Robin Singh. "We have the Merlot Manor for those who prefer something dark, elegant, and sophisticated; the Sage Suite for those who crave calmness; and the Record Room for our travelers with loud, vibrant personalities. Each room represents a mood and feeling." Recent market data shows that boutique hotels have demonstrated remarkable growth, with Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increasing by 7.4% year-over-year. In contrast, the broader U.S. hotel industry experienced a slight RevPAR decline of 0.3% in 2025.

Amenities

Beyond the custom aesthetics, the accommodations are engineered for genuine comfort and functional luxury. Key room features and amenities include:

Gourmet Kitchens: Fully equipped with a stove, cooking essentials, coffee, and helpful appliances like air fryers.

Fully equipped with a stove, cooking essentials, coffee, and helpful appliances like air fryers. Bespoke Themes: Distinctive, mood-driven interior design tailored to individual guest preferences.

Distinctive, mood-driven interior design tailored to individual guest preferences. Lake View: Private lake-facing decks in the Bloom Belvedere, Sage Suite, and Record Room and a private, secluded hot tub in the Merlot Manor.

Private lake-facing decks in the Bloom Belvedere, Sage Suite, and Record Room and a private, secluded hot tub in the Merlot Manor. On-Site Activities: Guests can rent kayaks, sand boards, sand sleds, and fishing gear right from the hotel!

The Florentine also emphasizes outdoor recreation and community connection. The expansive, pet-friendly grounds feature two acres of outdoor space equipped with convenient doggy stations. Guests enjoy direct, on-site access to kayak, fishing equipment, and sand board rentals—making it effortless to gear up and drive just three minutes to Honeyman State Park to sled down the Oregon Sand Dunes. In the evenings, a nightly lakeside bonfire social invites visitors to gather for s'mores and conversation.

Looking to the future, management plans to expand the property's footprint by developing a new event space and an onsite, library-style destination restaurant overlooking the lake. These additions will serve as a central community gathering space, further cementing the hotel's commitment to immersive, curated hospitality.

About The Florentine Waterfront Hotel:

Located at 4844 Fish Mill Way, Westlake, OR 97493, The Florentine Waterfront Hotel is a premier hotel in Florence, Oregon. Focusing on tailored guest experiences, outdoor recreation, and community connection, the property offers a high-end alternative for Oregon Coast travelers.

Website: hotelflorentine.com

SOURCE Florentine Waterfront Hotel