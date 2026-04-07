Florida Agency Builds National Recognition Through Strategic Growth and High-Impact Campaigns

Bright Rain Collaborative Leads 2026 Product Launches for Chiquita and Flavortown with Fully Integrated National Campaigns.

ORLANDO, Fla., Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Rain Collaborative, an Orlando-based advertising and marketing firm, is accelerating its national expansion as the agency of record for globally recognized and culturally influential brands. The agency is leading integrated marketing efforts for the launch of Chiquita's new plantain chips line and Flavortown's microwavable popcorn by Guy Fieri, positioning both products for high-impact market entry across the United States. Additional information on the agency's portfolio and strategic services can be found at https://brightraincollaborative.com/

As consumer brands face increasing pressure to stand out in crowded retail and digital environments, Bright Rain Collaborative continues to scale its presence by delivering unified, results-driven campaigns. On average, the agency's integrated campaigns have driven over 45% higher cross-channel engagement compared to traditional single-channel launches, reinforcing its position as a performance-focused growth partner.

Bright Rain leads national launches for Flavortown and Chiquita, driving high-impact market entry across the U.S. Post this

For both Chiquita and Flavortown, the agency is overseeing comprehensive national campaigns, including:

Packaging design and brand identity development

Digital advertising and paid media strategy

Retail and in-store activation

Brand storytelling and content production

National media outreach and public relations

"Many product launches fail because brands treat awareness, e-commerce, retail activation, and digital communication as separate efforts," said Adam Sitter, President of Bright Rain Collaborative. "We build campaigns where every touchpoint works together from day one. With Chiquita and Flavortown, we're not just launching products, we're building sustained demand across the entire market."

Bright Rain Collaborative's continued growth is reinforced by recent industry recognition. In Q1 2026, the agency earned multiple MarCom Awards and a Platinum Viddy Award, recognizing excellence in integrated marketing, experiential design, and video production. These honors reflect the agency's ability to deliver high-performing, creative campaigns at a national level.

Strengthening a National Presence:

Bright Rain Collaborative is a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida. The firm partners with nationally and internationally recognized brands launching new products and entering new markets. Through a collaboration-first model that integrates strategy, creative, emerging tools, and performance measurement, Bright Rain delivers campaigns designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term impact. To explore more of Bright Rain's services, visit https://brightraincollaborative.com/.

SOURCE Bright Rain Collaborative