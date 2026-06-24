Florida Health Information Exchange Selects CRISP Shared Services to Modernize Interoperability and Transform Care Across the State

CRISP Shared Services will launch updated tools and capabilities, enabling better access and affordability in support of "Better Health Care for All Floridians"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and COLUMBIA, Md., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP Shared Services (CSS), a nonprofit providing health infrastructure and data exchange technology across the nation, is the new platform for Florida Health Information Exchange (Florida HIE) governed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). As AHCA's new partner, CSS has been working to transition Florida HIE over the past year to provide enhanced care coordination, consent management, and improved interoperability. The transition will go live on July 1, 2026, with expanded healthcare entity participation in the network.

"Florida's healthcare providers do their best work when they have the right information at the right time," said Shevaun Harris, Secretary, AHCA. "Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, we are committed to putting patients first — and Florida HIE's new era of smarter, more affordable interoperability is proof of that progress."

With CSS, Florida HIE will become the state's most technologically advanced source of healthcare information across the care continuum. Starting July 1, the new network will go live with a significant expansion of participating organizations, including a nearly 5% increase in hospital bed coverage, representing nearly 3,500 more beds, and over 200% increase in skilled nursing facilities participating with the network. These figures are projected to continue to grow.

"To support modern, sophisticated care, Florida hospitals need the most complete, accurate, and powerful clinical health information," said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. "We applaud the AHCA expansion of Florida HIE, which is essential to hospitals' ability to deliver coordinated and effective care to the state's growing population, including our most rural and vulnerable communities."

With the CSS platform powering its capabilities, Florida HIE will:

Waive annual fees for small to mid-size providers. With the new Florida HIE, CSS's national nonprofit model will waive all service fees for small to mid-size providers in support of a robust health information network. This new fee structure supports more predictable budgeting, sustainability for safety-net providers and community health organizations, and reduces administrative and financial barriers to participation.

With the new Florida HIE, CSS's national nonprofit model will waive all service fees for small to mid-size providers in support of a robust health information network. This new fee structure supports more predictable budgeting, sustainability for safety-net providers and community health organizations, and reduces administrative and financial barriers to participation. Enhance Event Notification Delivery. CSS's real-time alerting solution will notify healthcare providers about their patients' hospital encounters by matching an organization's patient roster with admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data, then pushing those alerts directly into clinical workflows. In the future, the alerting solution will include data beyond ADTs, offering significant enhancements catered to unique provider and organizational needs.

CSS's real-time alerting solution will notify healthcare providers about their patients' hospital encounters by matching an organization's patient roster with admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data, then pushing those alerts directly into clinical workflows. In the future, the alerting solution will include data beyond ADTs, offering significant enhancements catered to unique provider and organizational needs. Expand and Diversify Data Sources. CSS will help expand Florida HIE's data sources, including working to expedite integrations of more data types, such as consolidated clinical documents (CCDs) and Observation Result (Unsolicited), or ORUs, in alignment with HL7 ® FHIR, ® the national standard for interoperability. This expansion will significantly improve the quality and comprehensiveness beyond encounter data to include historical and expansive patient and diagnostic data such as laboratory and radiology results, clinical observations and diagnoses, medications, vitals, and information on preventive and chronic care measures, such as cancer screenings and prediabetes testing.

CSS will help expand Florida HIE's data sources, including working to expedite integrations of more data types, such as consolidated clinical documents (CCDs) and Observation Result (Unsolicited), or ORUs, in alignment with HL7 FHIR, the national standard for interoperability. This expansion will significantly improve the quality and comprehensiveness beyond encounter data to include historical and expansive patient and diagnostic data such as laboratory and radiology results, clinical observations and diagnoses, medications, vitals, and information on preventive and chronic care measures, such as cancer screenings and prediabetes testing. Optimize the AHCA Rural Health Transformation Program. Florida HIE will serve as the technological backbone of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) awarded to the state.

"Florida HIE is on a mission to transform healthcare in the state through health information technology, and CSS is proud to help them accomplish their ambitious and innovative goals," said Craig Behm, president and CEO, CSS. "With improved access, affordability, and services, Florida HIE is setting a new standard for usable health information for providers and organizations, unlocking new opportunities across the state."

Florida HIE has been onboarding participants and subscribers since September 2025 to ensure a seamless go-live date on July 1, 2026. AHCA and CSS are providing hands-on support to reduce interruptions to notifications, patient records, or current integrations. For more information about Florida HIE, visit https://www.flhie.org/.

About CRISP Shared Services

CRISP Shared Services (CSS) is a nonprofit organization providing localized health infrastructure and data exchange technology and services to jurisdictions across the nation. CSS works with communities to develop industry-leading tools and programs designed to meet the specific needs of its local jurisdiction and populations, ultimately building innovative solutions for modern interconnected health networks. Today, CSS supports more than a dozen states and jurisdictions nationwide.

About Florida HIE

Founded in 2011, Florida HIE facilitates the secure statewide exchange of health information between health care facilities, practitioners, and payers. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) governs the HIE by establishing policy, convening stakeholders, providing oversight, engaging federal partners, and promoting the benefits of health information technology. CRISP Shared Services contributes innovative technology, strategic insight, and manages the day-to-day operations of Florida HIE's services.

SOURCE CRISP Shared Services Inc.