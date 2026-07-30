Florida Law Firm Raises Consumer Privacy Concerns Over Website Tracking, Live Chat Recording, and Data Collection

PLANTATION, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson | Dalal, a Florida intellectual property and data privacy law firm, is raising concerns about how consumer data may be collected, recorded, shared, and monetized when people use websites, live chat tools, apps, and platforms.

The firm's attorneys, including Veronika Balbuzanova, Abdul-Sumi Dalal, and Mark Johnson, represent consumers in matters involving online tracking, unauthorized recording, private browsing activity, data breaches, targeted advertising, and identifying information.

According to the firm, consumers may use live chat, browse a website, or enter contact information without knowing that third-party software, analytics tools, session recording technology, advertising platforms, or outside vendors may be collecting or receiving information.

"Consumers should know when their online communications or personal information are being collected, recorded, or shared," said attorney Abdul-Sumi Dalal. "A person visiting a website should not have to wonder whether a private chat, IP address, location information, or device data is being captured without meaningful notice or consent."

Consumer Data as a Business Asset

The attorneys say consumer data is not merely collected and stored — it can have significant economic value. Information about a consumer's identity, location, device, browsing behavior, interests, communications, and online activity may be used to build profiles, improve advertising, retarget consumers, evaluate purchasing intent, and support business decisions. Data may also be shared, licensed, sold, combined with other datasets, or used to increase the value of a company's marketing assets, technology platform, customer database, or business model.

"Consumer data is valuable. That is why companies want it," Dalal said. "The concern is that consumers may be giving up something of real value without knowing it, agreeing to it, or receiving a meaningful explanation of how that information may be used."

"Data can benefit the business or its vendors, while the consumer may suffer through unwanted advertising, spam communications, loss of control, or the feeling that their private activity is being monitored and monetized," said Veronika Balbuzanova.

Trial Findings Highlight Privacy Concerns

The firm has prevailed at trial in data privacy cases involving website technology. In those matters, the Court found that the Defendant failed to obtain the consumer's consent before recording online chat communications.

The Court also found that the consumer's entire website session was recorded without the consumer's knowledge or consent. According to the firm, that type of recording may reveal pages viewed, clicks, typed information, device information, location information, and identifiers connected to the session.

The Court further found that additional identifying information was obtained, including the consumer's IP address, geolocation, device used to access the website, Apple ID logged in at the time, and social media accounts affiliated with the email connected to that Apple ID.

"This is not always limited to the words typed into a chat box," said attorney Mark Johnson. "The concern is that personal and technical identifiers may be collected, connected, analyzed, or shared without the consumer understanding or agreeing."

Consumer Impact and Business Compliance

The firm says the impact may continue after the website visit ends. Data obtained through tracking tools, chat features, pixels, cookies, or third-party software may contribute to targeted ads, spam emails, unwanted texts, and unsolicited calls.

Johnson | Dalal also works with businesses seeking to reduce privacy-related risk through website tracking reviews, live chat analysis, privacy policy updates, consent language, vendor reviews, advertising technology reviews, breach response planning, and internal privacy procedures.

"Privacy compliance is about transparency, consumer trust, and responsible data practices," Dalal said.

Media Contact:

Veronika Balbuzanova, Esq., Partner

954-507-4500

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson | Dalal