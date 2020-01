Florida Realtors® Seeks Student Scholarship Winners

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have kids currently in college, or maybe one who is about to graduate high school? Are they interested in a possible real estate-related career? Then find out more about the Student Scholarship Program offered through Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc., a not-for-profit corporation that provides real estate-related educational scholarships. But act fast: The application deadline for this year's program is March 9, 2020, at noon.

"Florida Realtors Student Scholarships Program is going strong in 2020, which marks the 11th year for the program," says Sharon Voss, chairman of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded more than $1.5 million to help young people across Florida realize their college dreams. This is one way that the state association and our Realtor members give back to our communities: it's a privilege to be able to provide much-needed financial support to these students and to invest in their futures."

Since its inception, Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $1,555,000 in scholarship funding, which has helped 1,058 students go to a college or university.

This student scholarship program is open and available to students whose parents are Realtors or licensed real estate practitioners, or whose parents are employed by any local Realtor board/association or by Florida Realtors, as well as any Florida student currently enrolled at a school (including home-schooled students or those attending a charter school.) It is based on an application form, which can be found on Florida Realtors' website at https://www.floridarealtors.org/about/scholarships .

Who can apply for the scholarships? Any Florida high school senior who will be attending an undergraduate college or university; any student currently enrolled in an undergraduate college or university (any major); or any student pursuing a graduate degree is eligible. There are no limitations as to location of the college or university attended, as long as the applicant indicates the intent to return to work in Florida after graduation. Proof of the student's legal Florida residency is required, however.

As part of the application process, students must do the following:

Complete the online application (including a paragraph or two about how the scholarship might help them in their career)

Upload a Florida driver's license or government ID to prove Florida residency

driver's license or government ID to prove residency Upload transcripts from the last three years of school

Provide three reference letters on school letterhead (one letter can be a personal reference but the other two must be from teachers, coaches, or school administrators)

Upload the acceptance letter from one or more colleges where the student plans to attend in fall 2020

Scholarships start at $1,000; the number of scholarships and dollar amounts awarded may vary each year and are determined by the Education Foundation's Board of Directors. Criteria to be considered include, but aren't limited to the following: academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family, and contributions to family, school and community. The Foundation's Board of Directors has "sole and absolute discretion" over all decisions as to whether an applicant qualifies.

An important reminder to all applicants: The Florida Realtors Education Foundation Scholarship application is only available online at https://app.reviewr.com/s1/site/Education_Foundation_Scholarship . Please note that applications may not be mailed or faxed in for this scholarship. Only the applications submitted through this website will be eligible for review.

Remember, you have until March 9 at noon to fill out the online application for the Florida Realtors Education Foundation's student scholarship program. To find the application form and check out FAQs, go to: www.floridarealtors.org/AboutFar/Scholarships/index.cfm

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 187,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

