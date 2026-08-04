FLORIDA TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT DURHAM SCHOOL SERVICES

School Bus Workers with Local 512 Demand Fair Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 275 school bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 512 at Durham School Services GSA-3 in Jacksonville, Fla., voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike should the company fail to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement.

"Our members have spoken with one voice," said Rebecca Cardona, President of Local 512. "This vote sends a clear message that our members will not stand by while the company attempts to strip away the wages, benefits, and workplace protections that generations of workers fought to achieve. Our members deserve respect, and they deserve a contract that recognizes the vital work they perform each and every day."

The strike authorization vote comes after weeks of negotiations in which the company has proposed sweeping concessions that would undermine the rights, protections, and standards established through decades of collective bargaining. Rather than working collaboratively toward a fair agreement, the company has continued to pursue proposals that would weaken a mature contract and diminish the hard-earned rights of the employees who safely transport Jacksonville's students every day.

"This company has had every chance to do the right thing and recognize our hard work," said Katina Stewart, a 19-year bus driver and member of Local 512. "We love our jobs and take pride in safely getting Jacksonville's students where they need to go every day. We do work this community depends on, and our contract should reflect that."

As a result of the company's failure to demonstrate a genuine commitment to reaching an agreement, Local 512 is preparing to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including filing unfair labor practice charges under the National Labor Relations Act.

Teamsters Local 512 represents workers in a variety of job classifications across Florida. For more information, visit teamsterslocal512.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 512