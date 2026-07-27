Florida's Insurance Reset Is Quietly Unlocking the Next Chapter for Treasure Coast Luxury

Analysis from The Reynolds Team of Compass shows how 2026 rate reductions and new market entrants are reshaping the math for luxury coastal buyers, with newer construction on Hutchinson Island and the Vero Beach Barrier Island positioned to benefit.

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of premium increases that reshaped how Americans thought about coastal Florida ownership, the state's homeowners insurance market is moving into a new phase in 2026. Citizens Property Insurance policyholders are receiving premium reductions at policy renewal this spring and summer, with a statewide average decrease of 8.7% and more than 150,000 policyholders receiving reductions of 10% or greater, according to the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida. State Farm has filed an approved rate reduction of 10.1% statewide, with Florida Peninsula at 8.2% and other carriers including Security First and Universal Property & Casualty filing reductions. Seventeen new private insurers have entered the Florida market since the 2022 and 2023 tort reforms, the state announced in January.

For The Reynolds Team of Compass, a Vero Beach-based luxury brokerage serving the Treasure Coast, the shift is already showing up in buyer behavior across Vero Beach, Hutchinson Island, and Sebastian.

"For two years, every luxury showing started with insurance questions," said Scott Reynolds, Team Leader of The Reynolds Team of Compass. "In 2026, those conversations look completely different. Buyers who had been sitting on the sidelines are running the numbers again and seeing the math work. We are seeing confident, sophisticated buyers move from research mode to writing offers."

The Reynolds Team's analysis suggests newer-construction luxury markets stand to benefit in a distinctive way from the reset. Homes built under Florida's post-2002 building code, much of the inventory on Hutchinson Island and a growing share of the Vero Beach Barrier Island, typically qualify for substantial wind mitigation credits. These credits, applied through carrier discounts on the windstorm portion of premiums, can reduce that portion by 15 to 45 percent for qualifying construction, according to industry analysis. As base rates decrease, those credits compound, widening the cost-of-ownership advantage for newer homes relative to older coastal inventory.

The litigation reforms that drove much of the change are showing up in carrier financials across the state. Florida's claims-related litigation defense and cost containment expense ratio dropped from 8.4 percent in 2022 to 1.9 percent in 2025, according to a Triple-I research brief citing S&P data. In dollar terms, direct incurred legal defense expenses fell from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $537 million in 2025. Carriers writing policies in Florida posted more than $2 billion in underwriting gains in 2025, their highest net income in more than a decade.

In the first half of 2026, all luxury transactions over $1 million on Hutchinson Island were for homes-built post 2002, according to MLS data analyzed by The Reynolds Team. In Vero Beach, 43.6% of homes sold over $2 million were structures-built post 2002 building code updates. Cash buyer share across Treasure Coast luxury transactions remained at 62.7%, a marker of buyers making purchase decisions independent of financing conditions or lender-required insurance coverage.

The shift is also changing the conversation for Treasure Coast sellers. Owners of newer-construction luxury homes are finding their inventory positioned for buyers actively comparing carrying costs across markets. Owners of older barrier island homes are weighing whether the next 24 months represent a window where the regional construction-era advantage is most pronounced.

"The story has shifted from 'can I afford to own here' to 'where does my money work hardest,'" Reynolds said. "Buyers are comparing lifestyle, location, and how a home's construction era affects everything from carrier appetite to long-term carrying costs. That conversation increasingly favors the Treasure Coast."

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Florida homeowners insurance going down in 2026?

Citizens Property Insurance policyholders are receiving premium reductions at policy renewal beginning spring 2026, with a statewide average decrease of 8.7% according to the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida. Several private carriers including State Farm, Florida Peninsula, Security First, and Universal Property & Casualty have also filed approved rate decreases.

Why is newer construction on the Treasure Coast considered a strong insurance position?

Homes built under Florida's post-2002 building code typically qualify for wind mitigation credits that reduce premiums. Much of the luxury inventory on Hutchinson Island and a growing share of the Vero Beach barrier island falls into this category. As base insurance rates decrease, these credits compound the cost-of-ownership advantage relative to older coastal inventory.

What is driving the change in Florida's insurance market?

Tort reforms enacted in 2022 and 2023 eliminated one-way attorney fees and restricted assignment-of-benefits abuse, dramatically reducing insurance litigation. Florida's claims-related litigation defense and cost containment expense ratio dropped from 8.4 percent in 2022 to 1.9 percent in 2025, according to industry research. Seventeen new private insurers have entered the market since the reforms.

About The Reynolds Team of Compass

The Reynolds Team of Compass is a luxury real estate team based in Vero Beach, Florida, serving buyers and sellers across the Treasure Coast. Led by founder Scott Reynolds, the team focuses on coastal properties in Vero Beach, Hutchinson Island, Sebastian, and surrounding markets. The Reynolds Team publishes a review of Vero Beach's Barrier Island market trends, tracking home pricing, inventory, and sales in their monthly Vero Luxury Market Report. More information is available at myreynoldsteam.com.

Media Contact Sheana Firth, Marketing Director, The Reynolds Team of Compass [email protected]

Citation Sources Used: Triple-I (Insurance Information Institute) April 2026 brief citing S&P, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, Executive Office of the Governor of Florida

SOURCE The Reynolds Team of Compass