Floridians on Track to Set New Record for Annual Drownings

So far, there have been 12 child drownings across the tri-county area in the past six months alone. Statewide, Florida has recorded 62 drownings so far, including seven in Miami-Dade, three in Broward and three in Palm Beach.

"Drowning is quick, and it is silent," said Malvina Duncan, injury prevention coordinator at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Miami-Dade County SAFE KIDS coordinator. "Drowning is preventable. That is the one thing that everybody needs to know. We have steps and resources we can put in place to prevent drownings and save a child's life."

At a news conference hosted by YMCA Nicklaus Children's and Florida Panthers, Duncan walked media and attendees through the layered approach families should take to protect children.

Drowning Prevention Layered Approach:

Active supervision — Supervision must be constant and hands-on, not passive. Duncan urged families to designate a dedicated "water watcher" during gatherings, noting that many drownings happen when several adults are present, but each assumes someone else is watching.

Pool barriers and fencing — Fences, gates and door/window alarms provide a critical extra layer of protection, particularly for families in rental homes without dedicated pool barriers.

Safe pool attire — Bright, form-fitting swimwear that stands out against the water is recommended over loose clothing or accessories with strings and beads that pose entanglement risks.

Swimming lessons — Structured lessons build real survival skills, not just comfort in the water. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children begin formal lessons around age one.

CPR training — Caregivers trained in CPR can make the difference in a water emergency.

Hydration — With temperatures rising over the holiday weekend, it is important to remain hydrated to prevent heat-related emergencies.

Life jackets vs. flotation devices — Only U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets should be used around water. Inflatable toys and novelty flotation devices do not offer reliable protection.

"My hope is that there are no more deaths due to drowning this year. Sixty-two lives lost are far too many. It's troubling that we are halfway through the year, and we are on track to beat Florida's deadliest year so far — last year," Duncan added. "No child deserves that, and no family should ever endure that pain. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is committed to empowering families to prevent these emergencies."

For more information about drowning prevention and to access additional resources, visit:

https://nicklauschildrens.org/watersafety

https://ymcasouthflorida.org/water-safety

About Nicklaus Children's Health System — Where Your Child Matters Most™

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Nicklaus Children's provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, as well as at Nicklaus Children's Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Coral Springs, each located on the campuses of Broward Health. The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. Outpatient locations include an array of urgent, pediatric primary and specialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Orthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, the Neuroscience Institute and the Heart Institute. The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

About the YMCA of South Florida

For more than a century, the YMCA has been woven into the fabric of the South Florida community. As an award-winning nonprofit, the Y is committed to strengthening community through more than 200 programs serving everyone from six months old to 100 years young. Its family centers and programs are inclusive, vibrant hubs of community life, offering a diverse array of classes, cutting-edge fitness facilities, lifesaving aquatics, exciting community events, unforgettable camps, supportive afterschool care, and holistic health and wellness programming. At the Y, there's something for everyone. Join the movement by connecting with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit YMCASouthFlorida.org .

Contact:

Nathalie Medina, PR Specialist

Nicklaus Children's Health System

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Hospital