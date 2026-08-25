FLOURA FIBER EXPANDS NATIONALLY WITH FIRST MAJOR RETAIL ROLLOUT

Beginning August 25, Floura's Blueberry Matcha Daily Fiber Bar will be available at Starbucks® company-operated coffeehouses, bringing Floura Fiber's flavor-first approach to fiber to more people. The expansion follows 20 months of growth across Floura.com, Amazon and TikTok Shop, along with a presence of 300 independent grocers.

"This marks an exciting next step for Floura Fiber as we bring our bars into more everyday routines," said Jeni Britton, CEO and Co-Founder of Floura Fiber. "Starbucks® is woven into the daily lives of millions, giving us an extraordinary opportunity to help people see fiber differently. I've spent my life thinking about ingredients, our food system and how food makes people feel. By bringing Floura Fiber into a ritual people already love, we can show that fiber can be joyful, beautiful and genuinely delicious."

Britton launched Floura Fiber in January 2025 after three decades of creating craveable, thoughtfully crafted food at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Her next chapter began with a wild idea: What if nature's overlooked parts held untapped potential for gut health? Jeni saw fiber goldmines in watermelon rinds, de-seeded apple cores and other produce trimmings - ingredients too often discarded. Together with a team of food innovators, she turned that idea into Floura Fiber.

Historically, fiber has been marketed around grams and digestive regularity. Every Floura Bar delivers 15g diverse fiber from 12 plants. The company makes its own prebiotic fibers from whole upcycled plants. That's because different plants contain different fibers, and diverse fibers nourish a happy gut microbiome.

The Blueberry Matcha Daily Fiber Bar brings that approach to life with ingredients including cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple and mango rinds, fermented watermelon rind, and chia. Bright blueberry and sweet apple flavors are balanced by toasted almonds, while butterfly pea flower gives the bar its subtle blue hue. In addition to Blueberry Matcha, Floura Fiber offers six flavors: Brownie Batter, Raspberry Rose, Mango Cardamom, Brambleberry Lavender, Mint Chip and Vanilla Rooibos, with more anticipated in 2027. The full lineup is available at Floura.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop and select independent grocers.

About Floura Fiber

Floura Fiber is a next-generation fiber company co-founded by Jeni Britton of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Built on the belief that different plants provide different types of fiber, Floura Fiber makes its own prebiotic fibers from whole, upcycled plants, including apple cores and fermented watermelon rind. Through culinary innovation and a commitment to reducing produce waste, Floura Fiber is working to close America's fiber gap by making fiber something people genuinely want to eat. For more information, visit Floura.com or follow @flourafiber on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Floura Fiber