FlowForma Launches Access to FlowAssure, an Evidence-First AI Platform for Vendor Risk Assessments

DUBLIN, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the no-code workflow automation platform trusted by 300,000+ users, today announced the launch of access to FlowAssure, an evidence-first AI platform for vendor risk assessments.

Following a successful beta programme and a product showcase in late 2025, FlowAssure is now being made available through a free 30-day trial: https://www.flowforma.com/flowassure

John Murphy, CEO at FlowForma

Designed to automate the heavy lifting of vendor reviews, the platform is already helping beta customers across enterprise security teams reduce manual effort by 91%, accelerate vendor onboarding by 5X, and cut reporting workloads by 82%.

According to FlowForma's analysis, security teams spend up to 70% of their time hunting for evidence instead of making decisions. With a typical mid-market organisation managing 300+ vendors and reviewing more than 200 pages of evidence per vendor each year, vendor risk management has become increasingly time-consuming, inconsistent, and difficult to audit.

Built on evidence-first assessment, explainable AI, and collaborative workflow capabilities, FlowAssure addresses the complexity of enterprise vendor risk reviews by helping security, compliance, procurement, and risk management teams reduce assessment cycles from days to minutes while improving consistency, transparency, and auditability.

John Murphy, CEO of FlowForma comments,

"Vendor risk management has reached a breaking point. Regulation is tightening fast, from the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to ISO standards and many more that raise the bar every year.

"On top of that, vendor risk workloads are exploding - organisations are working with more third parties than ever before. That's why FlowAssure shifts the model to evidence-first assessment, where AI helps security teams interpret real security documentation, surface meaningful risk, and make decisions that are faster and fully defensible.

"FlowAssure extends our company's 15 years of experience helping enterprises move from spreadsheets and email threads to auditable processes."

Key features of FlowAssure

Evidence-First Vendor Risk Assessment: Collect vendor evidence in a centralised platform, including questionnaires, certifications, audit reports, penetration tests, vulnerability scans, and supporting documentation.

Collect vendor evidence in a centralised platform, including questionnaires, certifications, audit reports, penetration tests, vulnerability scans, and supporting documentation. AI-Powered Security Analysis: Automatically analyse security evidence using AI agents trained against frameworks such as ISO 27001:2022, NIS2, Cyber Essentials, NIST CSF 2.0, and SOC 2 - flagging specific risks, producing summaries and recommended actions to speed analyst review.

Automatically analyse security evidence using AI agents trained against frameworks such as ISO 27001:2022, NIS2, Cyber Essentials, NIST CSF 2.0, and SOC 2 - flagging specific risks, producing summaries and recommended actions to speed analyst review. Tackling the Vendor Risk Bottleneck: Route assessments based on risk, with low-risk vendors eligible for automated approval and higher-risk vendors escalated for human review.

Niamh Lordan, Head of Marketing at FlowForma comments,

"Early beta customer feedback shows FlowAssure is already delivering clear operational value for security teams.

"A global FMCG client praised FlowAssure's ability to support enterprise-scale vendor onboarding, automate high-volume security assessments across approximately 350 applications per year, and deliver significant time savings for its 10-12 person security team.

"Another healthcare beta customer valued FlowAssure's ability to centralise vendor questionnaires, evidence, and communications in one auditable location, while using AI agents to analyse penetration-test reports, generate instant risk assessments, and reduce reactive, resource-intensive audit work."

This reflects the same auditability customers already value in FlowForma. As one customer in the Public Administration sector said: "We love FlowForma Process Automation from a compliance perspective. The last time we were audited, there were no queries at all, because we could show exactly who approved what and when, with all the data and metadata we captured."

FlowAssure Available Today with a Free 30-Day Trial

FlowAssure is available immediately as a standalone SaaS platform.

Organisations can begin using FlowAssure within minutes by starting a free 30-day trial directly from the FlowAssure webpage, enabling security teams to assess vendors using their own security documentation and workflows without complex implementation.

To learn more, visit https://www.flowforma.com/flowassure or book a demo meeting at https://www.flowforma.com/demo-flowassure

About FlowForma

FlowForma is a leading provider of AI-powered process automation solutions trusted by more than 300,000 users across financial services, healthcare, government, higher education, manufacturing, and enterprise organisations worldwide. For over 14 years, FlowForma has helped organisations replace manual processes, spreadsheets, and email-driven workflows with intelligent, auditable automation. FlowAssure extends this capability into vendor and application risk management through evidence-first assessment and explainable AI.

Book a demo at www.flowforma.com/demo or try it for yourself at www.flowforma.com

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SOURCE FlowForma