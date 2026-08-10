FLSR Stock - The Deadline to Move for Lead Plaintiff is August 24, 2026 - First Solar, Inc. Stockholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the upcoming August 24, 2026, deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

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Why Was First Solar Sued?

The complaint alleges that First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial outlook during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company:

overstated its ability to manage the effects of changing U.S. tariff policies;

understated the financial impact of intentionally reducing production at manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam;

failed to adequately disclose the risks associated with relocating portions of production to the United States; and

misled investors about how these factors were expected to affect the Company's fiscal year 2026 financial performance.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased First Solar securities at artificially inflated prices because the market lacked this material information.

What Happened?

On February 24, 2026, First Solar announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

According to the complaint, the Company:

reported earnings that fell well below analyst expectations;

issued fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance below market expectations; and

cited customer-related headwinds, including permitting delays under the Trump administration.

Following the announcement, Baird Research downgraded First Solar from Outperform to Neutral, citing uncertainty surrounding the Company's forward outlook.

On February 25, 2026, First Solar's stock price declined $33.09 per share, or approximately 13.6%, closing at $210.12 per share, causing significant investor losses.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities during the period from February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026.

Does it Cost Anything to Pparticipate?

No. Shareholders never pay fees or expenses. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the First Solar securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP