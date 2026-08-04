Fluxx Redefines AI-Powered Grantmaking with Launch of Intelligent Assistant Finn

Turn grant and program data into insights in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, the leading provider of AI technology for the social good funding ecosystem, today introduced its new intelligent assistant Finn. Embedded in the Fluxx platform, Finn flips the script on siloed, reactive, and often slow data gathering with immediate answers about grant status, portfolio trends, and operational risks for program, grant, and leadership teams. It's the first in a growing library of agents built for funders.

"Today's social good funding teams don't need just tools - they need an edge. Our intelligent assistant, Finn, delivers just that," said Kristy Gannon, CEO at Fluxx. "Finn surfaces insights across grants, organizations, payments, reports, budgets, workflows, and documents simultaneously - delivering comprehensive, portfolio-wide intelligence that empowers better decision making for leadership and staff. It supercharges funders' performance by reducing data-gathering friction and manual oversight. No complexity, no additional systems, just a better way to work."

A Simpler, Smarter Way to Accelerate Impact

Finn interprets your data in the context of how grantmaking truly works, and is grounded in 15 years of Fluxx platform data and deep expertise into how funding decisions are made, documented and reported on.

Shift from manual data gathering and reporting to strategic oversight of your grants portfolio.

Use Fluxx's open MCP connector to bring your data into existing AI tools, internal reporting platforms, or custom chatbots to streamline operations.

Surface information outside of the Fluxx platform directly in your grantmaking workflow for more complete, context-aware answers.

Maintain full control with AI that never trains on your data and runs in Fluxx's governed AWS environment.

This innovative solution goes beyond improving efficiency. It provides big-picture insights necessary for tracking program health, preparing for board discussions, and ensuring funding decisions are driving outcomes for the people and communities funders serve. "At Episcopal Health Foundation, we are always looking for better ways to learn from our grantmaking. Finn's ability to connect directly with our Fluxx data and help us explore complex questions through simple prompts is already deepening our learning and strengthening our decision-making as we work to improve health, not just health care, for all Texans," said C.J. Eisenbarth Hager, VP of Grants.

About Fluxx

Fluxx powers the social good funding ecosystem. Our AI-powered, cloud-native grants management solution maximizes funding opportunities to drive outsized impact. Trusted worldwide, our purpose-built grantmaking and grantseeing solutions help teams work smarter, respond faster, and collaborate better to drive measurable funding outcomes. Fluxx and the Fluxx logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Fluxx. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Elizabeth McDonough, [email protected]

SOURCE Fluxx