Flywheel and Pitchr.ai Launch PR+Social Content Partnership for Fintech Founders

Joint offering combines fintech media expertise with founder-led social content engine to drive compounding visibility for fintech companies

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitchr.ai, the specialist fintech and financial services PR consultancy, and Flywheel, the founder-led content and social distribution firm, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated communications and content offering dedicated to early-stage fintech founders.

Flywheel and Pitchr.ai have announced a PR and social content partnership for fintech founders.

Under the partnership, Pitchr.ai ("Pitchr") leads client engagement strategy and specializes in raising founder profiles across a range of platforms including traditional media and multimedia and securing conference speaking opportunities. Flywheel runs the social content engine — producing platform-native social content and managing distribution to extend reach and build audience over time. Earned visibility feeds the social content engine. That content reinforces the founder's credibility and improves visibility, which in turn helps secure better media and profiling opportunities.

Both firms are built around the deployment of AI. Pitchr deploys it across its integrated communications workflow, enabling it to provide a senior-led communications program comparable to a three-person account team at a traditional PR agency. Flywheel runs proprietary technology to track engagement, qualify audiences and attribute content to the pipeline. The result is an offering priced for early-stage fintech founders rather than enterprise communications budgets.

The partnership is designed for a market the existing PR agency model fails to serve. The media environment has fractured and no single channel reliably reaches the customers, investors and hires that an early-stage company needs to win. Staying visible now demands sustained, multi-channel presence.

"Founders are the most valuable growth lever a fintech company has," said Sam Barber, founder of Pitchr.ai. "Too often companies bring on a PR agency before they are ready to, burning cash with little to show for it. This founder-level partnership with Flywheel is the best, most cost-effective way to build visibility for fintechs, helping them grow awareness among customers and investors."

"Startups are sitting on the most valuable distribution channel their company will ever have, and most of them barely use it," said Alex Saunders, cofounder of Flywheel. "Pitchr secures the earned moments that move investors and customers. Flywheel turns those moments into founder-led content that compounds week after week. Visibility becomes a flywheel that drives customer conversations and builds on itself."

To learn more go to: https://www.flywheelos.com/resources/pitchr-flywheel

About Pitchr.ai

Pitchr.ai is a fintech and financial services PR and strategic communications consultancy delivering AI-enhanced, senior-led, holistic communications programs. The consultancy deploys three different service offerings: brand communications, executive communications and specialist mandate. Sam Barber, founder of Pitchr.ai, also serves as fractional head of communications for select clients. Founded in 2025, Pitchr.ai works with clients across fintech, banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and capital markets on both sides of the Atlantic. More at pitchr.ai.

About Flywheel

Flywheel is a founder-led content and social distribution agency built for companies whose founders treat their personal brand as a growth asset. The firm produces platform-native social content and runs distribution programs for Series A to scale-up companies that builds audience over time, backed by proprietary technology that tracks engagement, qualifies audiences, and attributes content to pipeline. Flywheel works with founders across fintech, B2B SaaS, and AI, across both the US and Europe. More at flywheelos.com.

Media Contact

Sam Barber

[email protected]

Pitchr

SOURCE Pitchr.ai