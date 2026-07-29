FMG Suite Launches Institutional Intelligence to Help Advisors Turn Specialized Expertise into Growth

Wealth Tech Firms Choose FMG Suite for Advisor Reach and Position It as the Compliant Growth Platform for Activation and Distribution

Wealth.com Joins as Exclusive Founding Partner

GARDENA, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite (FMG), the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, today announced the launch of Institutional Intelligence, a new program that delivers curated expertise, research, and interactive tools from leading wealth tech firms directly into the workflows advisors use to drive marketing, client engagement, and lead generation.

Wealth.com joins as Exclusive Technology Founding Partner, making FMG its primary distribution channel to independent advisors. Foundation Source joins as Premier Partner, with Trust & Will, Cue Studios, Nitrogen, and Bento Engine as Featured Partners.

Why This Matters

Specialized planning capabilities such as estate, tax, and philanthropic strategies have become critical differentiators for advisors seeking to strengthen relationships with clients and stand out to high‑value prospects. But translating that depth of expertise into consistent engagement and scalable, qualified lead generation remains a persistent challenge.

Institutional Intelligence embeds that expertise directly into how advisors operate across channels. An advisor can take a Wealth.com estate planning strategy, tailor it to their audience, publish it on their website, distribute it via email and social channels, and embed interactive tools that capture prospects' interest, all within minutes and in full compliance.

The result is a unified growth engine that connects content, channels, and tools to attract prospects, generate leads, and deepen client relationships.

Why Tech Partners Are Choosing FMG

This launch reflects a shift in how wealth tech firms approach advisor distribution.

Rather than building standalone portals or fragmented marketing layers, partners are embedding their expertise into FMG, where advisors already manage outreach, engagement, lead generation, and compliance.

"Wealth.com made a strategic decision to make FMG our exclusive distribution channel to independent advisors," said Dan Bolton, Chief Marketing Officer at Wealth.com. "Advisors rely on us for estate planning and tax strategy, but they need that expertise embedded into how they attract prospects and engage clients across channels. FMG is where that happens."

A clear pattern is emerging. Leading firms are choosing FMG because it sits at the center of advisor growth, where marketing, lead generation, client communication, and compliance come together.

FMG as the Growth Platform

Institutional Intelligence represents a broader strategy to position FMG as the platform where advisor growth is orchestrated.

FMG connects:

Partner expertise and tools

Advisor marketing, communications, and prospecting workflows

Omnichannel distribution across email, social, and web

Built-in compliance and governance

Data and feedback loops that inform what drives engagement and conversion

This expands FMG's role beyond execution into orchestration, coordinating how expertise is delivered, activated, and measured across the advisor ecosystem.

Upcoming capabilities, including FMG Connect, will extend this model through deeper integrations and data orchestration across the advisor tech stack.

The signal to the market is clear. For wealth tech firms seeking adoption, engagement, and measurable growth outcomes, FMG is becoming the platform where advisor growth happens.

Susan Theder, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at FMG, said: "Advisors compete on expertise, but growth depends on how effectively that expertise reaches clients and prospects. Institutional Intelligence embeds institutional-grade resources directly into the workflows advisors use to attract, engage, and convert. Wealth.com's commitment reflects the value of a fully integrated, compliant growth platform."

How It Works

Partners contribute curated content, insights, and interactive tools to FMG. Advisors select what is relevant, tailor it to their audience, and activate it across email, social media, websites, and prospect outreach.

Interactive experiences such as calculators, planning tools, and lead capture modules convert engagement into a measurable pipeline, while all activity flows through FMG's compliance framework.

Partners gain visibility into performance across the platform, including which topics, formats, and tools drive advisor engagement and lead generation. This creates a continuous feedback loop that strengthens both partners' strategies and advisors' outcomes.

Institutional Intelligence Launch Technology Partners

Exclusive Technology Founding Partner : Wealth.com

: Wealth.com Premier Partner: Foundation Source

Foundation Source Featured Partners: Trust & Will, Cue Studios, Nitrogen, and Bento Engine

Additional partners, including asset managers and investment research firms, will join in the coming months, expanding the range of expertise available and reinforcing FMG's role as the platform where advisor growth, engagement, and activation come together.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite is the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centered marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 financial professionals reaching over 45 million U.S. investors, FMG is consistently ranked number one in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. An independent study found that enterprises using FMG achieved Net Promoter Scores nearly four times the industry average, along with improvements in lead conversion, client retention, and time saved on marketing tasks. FMG is defining the future of organic growth for financial services firms. For more information, visit https://fmgsuite.com/

FMG Media Contact

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG Suite