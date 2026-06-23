FNB CEO Vincent Delie Earns Additional Prestigious National Honors for Business Excellence and Values-Driven Leadership

Sons of Italy Foundation and Values-in-Action Foundation Awards Build on Delie's Recognition for Performance, Innovation and Commitment to an Outstanding Culture of Growth and Community Impact

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, today announced that Vincent Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, recently received two national awards complementing the broad-based honors he has garnered during his long tenure for sustained financial performance, customer-centric innovation, effective leadership, community engagement and FNB's superior workplace culture. Delie was presented with the Excellence in Business Award by the Sons of Italy Foundation® (SIF) and the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award by Values-In-Action Foundation.

Delie delivers remarks upon receiving the Excellence in Business Award at the SIF NELA Gala. Delie meets with Stefania Proietti, President of the Region of Umbria and Honorary Chair of the Gala.

Recognition from Leading National Organizations

Chosen for his commitment to excellence in business and service, Delie exemplifies the high standard of leadership and achievement recognized by the SIF Award for Excellence in Business, which was presented at the 37th Annual National Education and Leadership Awards (NELA) Gala in Washington, D.C.

Delie joins past honorees of SIF that include a wide range of high-achieving leaders, such as U.S. presidents, senior government officials, entertainers, educators, sports figures, and humanitarian and business leaders, all recognized for contributions to both the nation and the Italian-American community.

SIF is the philanthropic arm of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, dedicated to preserving and promoting Italian heritage, culture and values through charitable giving and impactful projects.

At the NELA Gala, Delie gave a heartfelt speech about his Italian American heritage and its profound influence on him personally and professionally. He dedicated the award to his Italian grandmother, whom he always strove to make proud. In their time together, she emphasized family values and shared stories that conveyed the character and commitment of his immigrant family members, who selflessly served their new country as soldiers and laborers. Similar to the stories of many other immigrants, despite meager beginnings, they forged a family legacy in America that made it possible for future generations to achieve success.

In addition to the SIF Award for Excellence in Business, Delie and FNB have also been honored with the nationally renowned Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award. The award is presented annually to corporate leaders who exemplify the values of kindness, respect and care modeled by Malden Mills' late CEO Aaron Feuerstein, who famously continued to pay employees for months while rebuilding a factory in the wake of a devastating fire.

FNB and its CEO were selected for the Corporate Kindness Award due to the Company's exceptional and highly engaging workplace culture, which has earned more than 100 workplace awards nationally and in the markets it serves. Delie expressed his deep gratitude for his leadership team and all FNB's employees in a video interview with Values-in-Action. FNB's recognition, including the Corporate Kindness Award, reflects the collective efforts of FNB's employees, who demonstrate the Company's core values in the work they do every day.

Driving Growth and Innovation at FNB

Since assuming leadership of the Company, Delie has led its expansion to seven states and Washington, D.C., while delivering sustained revenue growth, enhanced profitability and approximately 700 percent gains in market capitalization. He has advanced FNB's digital strategy through its omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks approach and investments in artificial intelligence and data science, with the Company emerging as an industry leader over the past decade.

FNB's digital strategy is anchored by the proprietary, award-winning eStore® platform, where clients can compare products, schedule banker appointments and access financial education resources, and the eStore Common application (Common app), a first-of-its-kind solution that enables clients to apply for more than 50 consumer and business products and services simultaneously through a single, streamlined digital application.

Delie's leadership continues to earn recognition from prominent third-party organizations, reflecting his impact on FNB, its stakeholders and the broader financial services industry. Recent honors build on a track record that includes being named CEO of the Year – USA by The Digital Banker, CEO of the Year by The CEO Magazine, a Distinguished Leadership Award winner from the Committee for Economic Development and a Top 50 CEO in the U.S. by Brand Finance, which also ranked him as a top-5 U.S.-based CEO on a global list.

Continued Recognition for Performance and Culture

Under Delie's direction, FNB receives repeated national and global acclaim for its performance and innovation. The Company has been named one of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2026 by Newsweek, one of the World's Best Companies and one of America's Best Financial Services for 2026 by TIME, and as one of America's Best and Most Trusted Companies by Forbes. It has also earned ongoing recognition for its digital innovation from organizations such as FinTech Futures and Celent, as well as receiving approximately 130 Crisil Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards. These distinctions underscore FNB's continued focus on innovation, customer experience and disciplined growth.

For a comprehensive list of the honors received by Delie and FNB, visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page.

About the Sons of Italy Foundation

The Sons of Italy Foundation® (SIF) is the philanthropic arm of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), supporting scholarships, medical research, disaster relief, cultural preservation, and veterans' initiatives nationwide. Since its founding, SIF has contributed tens of millions of dollars to charitable causes, including awarding more than $600,000 in scholarships over the past four years to outstanding students across the country.

About Values-in-Action Foundation

Values‐in‐Action Foundation is a Cleveland-based national non-profit organization whose mission is to empower students and adults to build communities of kindness, caring and respect through programs that teach, promote, and provide skills and tools to enable individuals to make positive, values-based decisions every day.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation