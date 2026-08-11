F.N.B. Corporation Enhances Offering for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients and Business Owners with Investment in Family Wealth Advisory Services

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today it has further enhanced its Family Wealth offering for ultra-high-net-worth clients with an additional investment in specialized, sophisticated advisory services and advanced solutions. Led by veteran wealth management professionals, F.N.B. Private Family Wealth will support those clients' long-term and multigenerational financial objectives.

Benjamin J. Ciocco and Frank J. Aloi

The Family Wealth expansion was enabled by FNB's significant growth, with the specialization delivering comprehensive strategies in the areas of traditional investment management, alternative investments, wealth preservation and transfer, tax optimization and succession planning, as well as customized advisory services through FNB's Investment Banking division. Additionally, the team serves as a concierge to connect clients with FNB's full range of offerings, such as Private Banking, Mortgage and Insurance, all enhanced by an industry-leading suite of digital services.

To lead the group, FNB recently hired Benjamin J. Ciocco as Director of Family Wealth and Fiduciary Services and Frank J. Aloi as Chief Market Strategist for Family Wealth. The pair bring a combined five decades of experience to FNB's strong Wealth Management team and will provide white-glove service to F.N.B. Private Family Wealth clients.

"This elite wealth advisory office is a valuable resource for clients whose complex financial needs require tailored guidance and comprehensive solutions," said Vincent Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and its largest subsidiary, First National Bank. "Coupled with FNB's sophisticated capabilities, our team brings specialized experience and perspective that enables this niche client base to achieve their goals and create value across generations."

Ciocco oversees FNB's expanding fiduciary, estate and family wealth advisory services. He has more than 15 years of experience as a fiduciary and wealth management executive. In his previous roles, he built and managed high-performing teams focused on the delivery of wealth management strategies to ultra-high-net-worth clientele, fostering collaborative partnerships through elevated fiduciary service. He earned a bachelor's degree in English and business from Juniata College in addition to a law degree from Duquesne University and is active in regional nonprofit leadership.

Aloi is responsible for delivering insight into private markets, real assets, hedge fund strategies and other investment opportunities tailored for ultra-high-net-worth families and business owners. He has more than 35 years of experience in wealth management and holds his Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Market Technician® designations. Aloi earned his bachelor's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Families can learn more about FNB's full range of wealth management services through the eStore®, available at fnb-online.com, via mobile devices or in branch.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $51 billion and more than 355 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation