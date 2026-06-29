FNB Earns Continued Recognition for Workplace Excellence

Company Honored by Newsweek and Energage Across Multiple Categories

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026 by Newsweek. FNB also earned Newsweek workplace awards for Financial Services and as a top employer in Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Company was recognized by Energage as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio and Washington, D.C.

"These continued workplace awards reflect the strong culture of belonging and innovation we have built at FNB," said Vincent Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our commitment to supporting our employees at every stage of their careers remains central to our ability to serve our customers, communities and shareholders."

America's Greatest Workplaces

FNB has been repeatedly honored by Newsweek, including being named by the outlet as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2026 and receiving multiple Greatest Workplaces awards for several consecutive years. Compiled through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation by Newsweek and research firm Plant-A Insights, the America's Greatest Workplaces lists reflect company reviews and the experiences of U.S. employees. The robust methodology included a large-scale independent survey, media monitoring and detailed analysis of more than 120 key performance indicators, including leadership, work-life balance, integrity and compensation.

Top Workplaces

FNB extended its Top Workplace streak with its 12th consecutive award for Northeast Ohio and its first recognition for Washington, D.C. The Top Workplaces awards are given by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health, based entirely on employee feedback from annual surveys. The Company has garnered repeated Top Workplace recognitions nationally and in markets including Baltimore, Charlotte, Pittsburgh and South Carolina.

In total, FNB has earned more than 100 national and regional workplace awards based directly on employee feedback. An expanded list of accolades bestowed on the Company is available at fnb-online.com/awards. For opportunities to join one of the country's leading workplaces, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation