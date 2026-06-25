FNB Recognized for Sustained Growth and Strong Performance

FNB Earns Placement on Inaugural List of America's High Growth Companies

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), along with its largest subsidiary First National Bank, announced today it has been named to the inaugural America's High Growth Companies list from Business Insider for 2026, recognizing FNB's ability to achieve sustainable growth and maintain strong financial performance.

"FNB's strong performance, innovation and scale enable us to deliver value for our shareholders and exceptional experiences for our clients, employees and communities," said Vincent Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to excellence and their success executing a business model that has positioned us to grow and thrive throughout a broad range of economic cycles."

Business Insider is a global news brand known for its coverage of business, technology and innovation. Its America's High Growth Companies list recognizes companies that demonstrate sustained growth over time without compromising financial health. The ranking evaluated 3,000 companies across four pillars: financial performance, profitability growth, investor value and stability. To be eligible, companies had to meet specific profitability and revenue criteria and pass a media screening review. The 500 highest-scoring companies were named to the list, which was created in partnership with the research firm Plant-A Insights Group.

Under Delie's leadership, FNB has evolved from a small rural bank to one of the 50 largest bank holding companies based in the U.S. by total assets, with nearly 500 percent asset growth since 2009, the year he was named President of First National Bank. With a geographic footprint spanning seven states and Washington, D.C., the Company today operates one of the top 20 retail networks among domestic banks by number of branches. Its disciplined growth strategy and enhanced scale — coupled with a renowned focus on digital technology led by the eStore® and Common app — have driven exceptional results. Also since 2009, FNB's operating earnings per share increased by nearly 300 percent, total shareholder return increased by approximately 400 percent and market capitalization increased by approximately 700 percent.

FNB is regularly recognized for its performance, leadership, client service, industry-leading innovation and outstanding workplace culture. Select highlights include:

Performance: In addition to the High Growth Companies list, FNB has appeared on rankings of the best and most trusted organizations from prominent outlets such as Forbes , TIME and Newsweek .

In addition to the High Growth Companies list, FNB has appeared on rankings of the best and most trusted organizations from prominent outlets such as , and . Leadership: Delie is frequently recognized for his significant impact on FNB, his industry and his community. His most recent national honors include the 2026 Excellence in Business Award (Sons of Italy Foundation — awarded in Washington, D.C.), Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award (Values-in-Action Foundation — awarded in Cleveland) and Distinguished Leadership Award (Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board — to be awarded in New York).

Delie is frequently recognized for his significant impact on FNB, his industry and his community. His most recent national honors include the 2026 Excellence in Business Award (Sons of Italy Foundation — awarded in Washington, D.C.), Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award (Values-in-Action Foundation — awarded in Cleveland) and Distinguished Leadership Award (Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board — to be awarded in New York). Client Service: In 2026, FNB received: The Export-Import Bank of the United States Lender of the Year Award. 14 Best Bank Awards for commercial and small business excellence from Crisil Coalition Greenwich, a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights in the financial services industry. FNB has earned a total of approximately 130 awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich since 2011.

In 2026, FNB received: Innovation: Global Finance magazine recognized FNB among its Top Innovations in North America in 2026 for eStore and the eStore Common app, adding to an extensive list of national and global honors for the Company's proprietary technology.

magazine recognized FNB among its Top Innovations in North America in 2026 for eStore and the eStore Common app, adding to an extensive list of national and global honors for the Company's proprietary technology. Culture: FNB has won more than 100 national and regional awards as a leading workplace based entirely on employee feedback.

These recognitions support the Company's long-term strategic growth plan, backed by the people, systems and culture that drive strong performance and exceptional service.

For more information about the full list of accolades FNB has earned, visit https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/newsroom/awards-and-recognition.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation