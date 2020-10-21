Following the Successful Merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Rewards Loyalty Program Expands to 18 New Properties and Grows Membership by 20 Percent

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Rewards, the largest gaming loyalty program in the world, has recently grown by 20 percent and 18 properties thanks to the merging of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts in July. Following the unprecedented merger, the combined network of more than 55 world-class resorts across the U.S., now include destinations in Florida, Colorado, Ohio and St. Louis. Also, customers from each company's legacy rewards programs were seamlessly integrated into the expanded Caesars Rewards loyalty program on day one. Members can now also use their loyalty currency anywhere in the enterprise, as well as match their status universally.

"Caesars Rewards is a tremendous asset that allows us to understand the wants and needs of our customer database to more efficiently serve them," said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment. "Now with our expanded network of properties and partnerships throughout the company's portfolio, Caesars Rewards members have more ways to earn, spend and redeem, providing an impressive additional benefit for our customers."

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment proudly shares that for the third year running, Caesars Rewards was named No. 1 in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Best Players Club."

Caesars Rewards membership benefits include:

Earn loyalty currency through casino play, hotel stays, dining, entertainment and more

Members earn at least one reward credit for every dollar spent at any Caesars Entertainment property or participating outlet

Membership is split into tier statuses; Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite and Seven Stars. As members accrue more tier credits, their status also grows to unlock special privileges and rewards.

Members benefit through an extensive list of hospitality and travel partners across the globe. The expanded rewards program provides customers more ways to earn and redeem points.

From Visa to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Norwegian Cruise Line to Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas , members gain premier access to VIP deals and experiences.

Through Caesars Rewards Dining, members can earn Rewards Credits at over 11,000 participating restaurants



Caesars Rewards Live Events provide incredible tickets to concerts, shows and sporting events that can be purchased using reward credits.

For information on the expanded perks of Caesars Rewards as well as more on the advantages Caesars Rewards membership can bring and how to join, please visit www.caesars.com/myrewards.

By participating in Caesars Rewards, all members agree to be bound by all applicable rules and regulations. For a complete list, please visit www.caesars.com/myrewards/caesars-rerwards-rules-regs.

