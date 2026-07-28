Food insecurity reaches every U.S. community, with rural and southern counties facing the highest rates

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap study helps us understand the challenges families faced in 2024 as more than 8 out of 10 counties with the highest estimated rates of food insecurity are rural or located in the South. The study also revealed that approximately 25 million people, nearly half of all people experiencing food insecurity, had incomes too high to qualify for federal nutrition assistance, leaving them without a vital bridge to maintain stability.

As food prices have remained stubbornly high and federal supports have declined, the estimates from Map the Meal Gap call for us all to harness our collective power to ensure everyone can access the food they need to thrive.

"Food insecurity is not a distant problem—it is present in every community in America," said Denis McDonough, Feeding America CEO. "The data help us understand the scale of need, knowing that behind every number is a child, a family, a senior, a veteran, a neighbor working hard to make ends meet. When we listen to their experiences and act together, we can ensure they have lasting food security."

Although USDA has stopped collecting food security data, Feeding America will continue to estimate local food insecurity and meal costs. Moving forward, Feeding America is collaborating as a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, state-wide associations and regional co-ops—in partnership with diverse partners—to explore alternative data sources from which to estimate local food insecurity in 2027 and beyond.

The study's findings show a powerful view of how food insecurity shaped America. Behind the numbers are the quiet, difficult choices neighbors told us they faced in the 2024 Elevating Voices: Insights Report, as the high costs of housing and basic necessities made it difficult to access the nutritious food their families needed. According to USDA, nearly 48 million people, including 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2024.

Additional key findings of Map the Meal Gap include:

The national food budget shortfall surpassed $33 billion. In 2024, people in food-insecure households reported needing an additional $23.16 per person, per week to have just enough money to cover their food needs. This translated to $33.7 billion across all 47.9 million individuals in food-insecure households.

In 2024, people in food-insecure households reported needing an additional $23.16 per person, per week to have just enough money to cover their food needs. This translated to $33.7 billion across all 47.9 million individuals in food-insecure households. Child food insecurity affected every county and district, with rates reaching as high as 45%. Estimated prevalence varied considerably at the local level, reaching as high as 45% in Lee County, Arkansas, and 43% in New York's 15th Congressional District (the Bronx), which was home to the largest estimated number of children in food-insecure households.

Estimated prevalence varied considerably at the local level, reaching as high as 45% in Lee County, Arkansas, and 43% in New York's 15th Congressional District (the Bronx), which was home to the largest estimated number of children in food-insecure households. More than 12 million seniors and older adults experienced food insecurity. An estimated 7.7 million (9.5%) seniors 60 and older and 4.9 million (12.4%) older adults ages 50 to 59 experienced food insecurity in 2024.

An estimated 7.7 million (9.5%) seniors 60 and older and 4.9 million (12.4%) older adults ages 50 to 59 experienced food insecurity in 2024. Food insecurity is experienced by people from all backgrounds and demographics, but disparities exist. Most people experiencing food insecurity nationally are white, non-Hispanic. Individuals who are Black or Latino often face disproportionately higher rates.

The Map the Meal Gap study is supported by Conagra Brands Foundation, NielsenIQ (NIQ) and Enterprise Mobility Foundation .

"Conagra Brands is proud to partner with Feeding America to support neighbors facing hunger across the country. Map the Meal Gap provides valuable insight into the scale and scope of food insecurity and its impact on communities in every county in America. Through cash contributions, product donations and employee volunteerism, Conagra takes a holistic approach to support food access efforts and help more people get the food they need for themselves and their families," said Robert J. Rizzo, senior director, community investment, Conagra Brands and Conagra Brands Foundation.

"Through our longtime partnership with Feeding America, NIQ is proud to help provide the insights behind Map the Meal Gap study, giving communities a clearer picture of food insecurity and the factors that shape it," said Liz Buchanan, President of North America, NIQ. "As the landscape continues to evolve, we value the opportunity to contribute trusted data that can help communities make informed decisions and direct resources where they are needed most."

This research was also funded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation as part of Enterprise Mobility's Fill Your Tank program, a multi-year initiative launched in 2016 to address food insecurity in communities around the world. This commitment to Feeding America supports senior hunger and child hunger initiatives in communities across the United States.

Additional key takeaways from the report can be found on the Map the Meal Gap website along with an interactive map that details food insecurity by geography, income, race and ethnicity.

Methodology:

Map the Meal Gap uses publicly available data from USDA Economic Research Service, U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate local food insecurity at the county, congressional district and state levels. The study also estimates local meal costs and food budget shortfalls using food price data from NIQ, based on USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, and grocery sales tax data for every county and state in the country.

To learn how food insecurity impacts your community, visit FeedingAmerica.org/MaptheMealGap.

Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America unites the country ensuring everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation's most effective food distribution systems driving immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters united with the unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America