Food ultrasound market size to grow USD 98.44 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for food safety and quality - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food ultrasound market is estimated to grow by USD 98.44 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by frequency range (medium frequency, low frequency, and high frequency), application (meat and seafood, fruit and vegetables, beverage, dairy products, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Ultrasound Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the medium frequency segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the technological benefits of using medium-frequency food ultrasound. It destructs blemishes and makes sure that the food samples are not damaged or altered during the analytical process. This is crucial, as quality is paramount in the food and beverage industry and optimizes cost and time, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the production process.

The market is driven by the rising demand for food safety and quality. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for safe and healthy food products due to growing concerns over food safety. Hence, food manufacturers are striving to improve the quality and safety of food products. They adopt ultrasound technology to detect food contamination at an early stage. This ensures that only safe and quality food reaches customers. The use of this technology helps reduce food-borne diseases caused by contaminated food, which is one of the major global health issues. Thus, the increased demand for food safety and quality will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Ultrasound Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Analogic Corp., Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., Dukane IAS LLC, Elliptical Design Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Sonomechanics LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Marchant Schmidt Inc., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Rinco Ultrasonics AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sonics and Materials Inc., Nikkei Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Frequency Range (Medium frequency, Low frequency, and High frequency), Application (Meat and seafood, Fruit and vegetables, Beverage, Dairy products, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Global Food Ultrasound Market - Vendor Insights

The global food ultrasound market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market is highly competitive, with vendors competing on various aspects, including product, quality, innovation, pricing, and distribution network. New product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by vendors to increase their market shares. As a result, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Buhler AG - The company offers food ultrasounds such as animal feed, aqua feed, Asian noodles, and baked goods.

- The company offers food ultrasounds such as animal feed, aqua feed, Asian noodles, and baked goods. CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - The company offers food ultrasounds for Oil Painting Cakes, Raw Coconut Latte Melaleuca Cake Cutting Machine, Osmanthus Melaleuca Cake Ultrasonic Knife, Frozen Cake Cutter, and Ultrasound Cutter For Cakes and Pies.

- The company offers food ultrasounds for Oil Painting Cakes, Raw Coconut Latte Melaleuca Cake Cutting Machine, Osmanthus Melaleuca Cake Ultrasonic Knife, Frozen Cake Cutter, and Ultrasound Cutter For Cakes and Pies. Dukane IAS LLC - The company offers food ultrasounds such as ultrasonic food cutters for nuts, raisins, and dried fruit.

- The company offers food ultrasounds such as ultrasonic food cutters for nuts, raisins, and dried fruit. Elliptical Design Ltd. - The company offers ultrasonic food slicers for baking goods and meat products.

- The company offers ultrasonic food slicers for baking goods and meat products. Emerson Electric Co.

Esaote Spa

FUJIFILM Corp.

Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Industrial Sonomechanics LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Marchant Schmidt Inc.

Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Rinco Ultrasonics AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Food Ultrasound Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

Growing use of ultrasound technology in dairy industry

Growing research and development

Increasing awareness of food ultrasound in emerging economies

Ultrasound food testing is becoming increasingly popular in the dairy industry. The technology is being adopted by dairy companies for the analysis of milk and dairy products. It reduces manual testing, which can be time-consuming and expensive. Ultrasound analysis can detect changes in milk composition, such as fat and protein content, which are crucial in maintaining quality. It can also measure milk homogenization, cheese texture, and other parameters that are important in dairy products. Thus, the increasing use of ultrasound technology in the dairy industry will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges –

High cost of ultrasound technology

Production of free radicals during cavitation

Deposition of metallic particles on food

Food ultrasound equipment requires significant initial investment by end-users. The high cost of the technology acts as a barrier for small and medium-sized food manufacturers having limited budgets. It also limits the entry of other players, which leads to reduced competition. This, in turn, will result in higher prices for customers. These factors challenge the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The food ultrasound market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Food Ultrasound Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 98.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analogic Corp., Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., Dukane IAS LLC, Elliptical Design Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Sonomechanics LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Marchant Schmidt Inc., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Rinco Ultrasonics AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sonics and Materials Inc., Nikkei Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global food ultrasound market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Frequency range Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Frequency Range

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Frequency Range

6.3 Medium frequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Low frequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 High frequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Frequency Range

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Fruit and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Analogic Corp.

12.4 Buhler AG

12.5 CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd.

12.6 Dukane IAS LLC

12.7 Elliptical Design Ltd.

12.8 Emerson Electric Co.

12.9 Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

12.10 Industrial Sonomechanics LLC

12.11 Marchant Schmidt Inc.

12.12 Nikkei Inc.

12.13 Perkin Elmer Inc.

12.14 Rinco Ultrasonics AG

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 Sonics and Materials Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

