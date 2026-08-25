Foothill Ventures Named to TIME's America's Top Venture Capital Firms List for Second Consecutive Year

Los Altos, California-based firm recognized in TIME and Statista's 2026 ranking, following its inclusion in the award's inaugural 2025 list

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothill Ventures, a Los Altos, California-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage technology investments, today announced it has been named to TIME's America's Top Venture Capital Firms list for 2026. This marks the second consecutive year Foothill Ventures has earned the distinction, following its inclusion in the list's inaugural 2025 edition.

The annual ranking, produced by TIME in partnership with Statista, evaluates the nation's leading venture capital firms using a weighted methodology that accounts for fundraising, investment activity, performance, and leadership.

Founded in 2017, Foothill Ventures backs technical founders building breakthrough companies, working alongside them from seed stage onward. Its current investment focus spans agentic AI, physical AI, and compute infrastructure, with more than 160 portfolio companies across three funds to date.

"This recognition reflects the extraordinary founders we're lucky to back, the conviction our limited partners bring to every fund, and the relentless work our team puts in behind every deal," said Jinlin Wang, Managing Partner of Foothill Ventures. "We're grateful to TIME and Statista, and even more energized to keep backing the founders building the next generation of technology companies."

About Foothill Ventures

Foothill Ventures is a Los Altos, California-based venture capital firm founded in 2017 that invests in early-stage, technical founders. For more information, visit https://www.foothill.ventures.

SOURCE Foothill Ventures