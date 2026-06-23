Foothills Land Conservancy Completes Acquisition of 600-Acre Oliver Tract for Future Addition to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Historic conservation effort secures one of the largest potential park additions in decades

MARYVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothills Land Conservancy (FLC) has completed the acquisition of the Oliver Tract, a more than 600-acre property bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Townsend and Cades Cove, permanently protecting one of the most significant remaining privately held tracts adjacent to the nation's most-visited national park.

The acquisition marks one of the largest conservation transactions connected to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in decades. FLC intends to transfer the property to the National Park Service following completion of the federal review and acceptance process.

Located along the park boundary, the Oliver Tract contains intact forestland, wildlife habitat, watershed resources and critical landscape connectivity that supports the long-term health of the Smokies ecosystem.

"Projects like this define what land conservation is all about," said Mark Stevans, executive director of Foothills Land Conservancy. "The opportunity to protect more than 600 acres bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park is extraordinarily rare. Thanks to the support of our partners, donors and community, this land will remain protected for future generations rather than being lost to development."

The property is named for John Oliver, one of the earliest permanent settlers of Cades Cove, giving the tract significance not only for its ecological value but also for its connection to the cultural history of the Smokies.

"This acquisition reflects years of partnership and a shared commitment to protecting the landscapes that define the Great Smoky Mountains," said Mike Parrish, chair of the Foothills Land Conservancy Board of Directors. "We are proud to help ensure that this remarkable property remains intact and available for future generations to experience and enjoy."

"We appreciate Foothills Land Conservancy's work to protect this landscape for future generations, preserving its rich cultural history as well as the extraordinary biological diversity that makes this area so unique," said Charles Sellars, Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Established in 1934, Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomes more visitors annually than any other national park in the United States. FLC has completed more than 540 conservation projects protecting over 200,000 acres throughout the Southern Appalachian region.

For more information, visit foothillsland.org.

SOURCE Foothills Land Conservancy