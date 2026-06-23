For America's 250th anniversary, Tourism Ireland traces the stories, connections, and friendships that bind Ireland and the United States.

Ever since the first emigrants crossed the Atlantic with their stories, their music and their hope for a better life, the Irish have helped to shape the new republic.

Over two million people emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1700s and 1800s, influencing early colonial life and playing an important role in the Revolutionary War. Among the earliest and most significant settlers were the Scots Irish, many of whom became prominent pioneers, soldiers, and even presidents.

23 US presidents have ancestral links to Ireland – 17 of them have connections to Northern Ireland, including Grover Cleveland and Theodore Roosevelt. You can explore these presidential roots at ancestral homesteads around the island of Ireland.

Eight of the original signatories of the Declaration of Independence had Irish heritage – in fact, five of them had family roots in Ulster. It was Charles Thomson, born in County Derry, who designed the Great Seal of the United States. Stephen Moylan, a proud Cork man and aide to George Washington, coined the phrase "United States of America".

A visit to Ireland offers the opportunity to see that our shared heritage is still true today.

Hear how those old traditional tunes evolved in the new world at the Bluegrass Omagh Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park. Or experience the thrill of live music at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast or the Belfast Tattoo.

The distilling know-how carried across the Atlantic laid the foundations of America's whiskey tradition. You can experience that potent mix of craft and innovation at Ireland's whiskey distilleries such as Slane, Bushmills, and Middleton.

Sport is a passion shared by Ireland and America, from the Friendship Four bringing American college ice hockey to Belfast to the Aer Lingus College Football classic that sees top teams kick off their season in Dublin.

The people of Ireland and the United States hold common values, a mutual respect, and shared hopes for the future. That human connection is at the heart of our relationship, and it is what will sustain and strengthen our bond in the years ahead.

SOURCE Tourism Ireland