For SAP ERP Users, Modernization and Compliance No Longer Compete

As regulations multiply, Basware brings compliance to SAP® Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, today strengthened its compliance capabilities for SAP customers by making its e-invoicing and tax compliance solutions available on SAP® Store. The move helps organizations modernize their ERP while keeping up with global e-invoicing and tax requirements.

Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management became available on SAP Store earlier this year, and Basware has seen a 3X increase in demand from SAP customers as they look to complement their ERP strategies. Basware's SAP-certified connector already plugs directly into the SAP Cloud ERP ecosystem without custom integrations. The addition of Basware Compliance extends the same clean core approach to compliance.

As organizations migrate to SAP Cloud ERP, finance leaders face two critical priorities: modernizing operations while keeping pace with a rapidly expanding landscape of e-invoicing tax mandates. With Basware, customers can now address both simultaneously through a single solution.

"Modernization and compliance are often treated as competing initiatives, and that's a mistake," said Jon Stevens, SVP, Business Development and Alliances, Basware. "Organizations that build both into their finance processes and tackle them together can move faster, reduce risk, and create a stronger foundation for AI-driven finance."

Compliance across the invoice lifecycle

As global invoicing and tax regulations continue to evolve, compliance isn't a single checkpoint. It needs to be embedded throughout the invoice journey, from the moment data enters an ERP system through to final payment.

However, according to Basware research, 56% of organizations report compliance challenges when expanding internationally and 36% have incurred tax-related fines because of incorrect filings.

Modern accounts payable processes need continuous validation. They need visibility into local e-invoicing laws and they need fraud stopped at any entry point.

For example, Basware Guardian for AP helps SAP customers overcome these challenges and accelerate ERP modernization by ensuring invoices are validated and ready before they go for approval. Acting as a first line of defense for invoice management, the solution uses AI-powered validation and intelligent controls to improve invoice data quality and prevent issues such as duplicate invoices and fraudulent submissions.

Compliance built into SAP's Autonomous Enterprise

Basware's compliance capabilities for accounts payable enable compliant e-invoicing in 190+ countries, covering 60+ mandates, including France, where customers are already live ahead of the September deadline. Basware is now preparing for upcoming e-invoicing mandates in Germany, ensuring SAP customers have a clear path to compliance ahead of regulatory deadlines.

"We just proved this in France," added Stevens. "Our customers went live on the country's mandate two months early, while competitors were still finalizing certification. That's what happens when compliance is built in, not bolted on. SAP customers deserve that same head start."

More than 650 SAP customers already rely on Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management to transform the accounts payable operations alongside SAP Cloud ERP.

"Basware enables ENGIE to manage more than one million invoices per year for nearly 900 legal entities, while maintaining control and compliance with SAP Cloud ERP," said Arnaud Droissart, Finance Information Systems & e-invoice Manager, ENGIE.

"While we could configure SAP to do what some of Basware does, we'd never get it to be as good as Basware," said Bill Martin, IT Director and Business Partner for the North America Small Packaging Division, Mauser Packaging Solutions. "That's why Basware was selected to feed the ERP system instead of us building our own solution."

To learn more about Basware's SAP solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization, click here.

About Basware

Basware is the market leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management. Our platform allows finance teams to gain complete control of every invoice, every time. One place to govern their entire accounts payable process end-to-end, across every country, every ERP, and every supplier. Basware delivers four outcomes CFOs can rely on: Governed Autonomy, AI you can control and decisions you can defend; Continuous Compliance keeping every invoice compliant, protected and provable; Financial Integrity on every transaction; and Enterprise Control over 100% of invoice operations. Basware's intelligence draws on 2.5 billion invoices, $10 trillion approved for payment, 20 million suppliers and 40+ years of industry expertise. Basware serves 6,500+ customers worldwide, and industry leaders including DHL, Heineken, and NBC Universal Media rely on Basware to run their invoice operations. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognize Basware as the category leader. Now it all just happens.

SOURCE Basware