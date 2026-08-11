For the Second Straight Year, M2 Group Named an AEC Circle of Excellence Firm by PSMJ, Earning Recognition Among the Industry's Best-Managed AEC Firms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Group (M2), a multidisciplinary land development firm enhancing communities across the South and Midwest, earned a spot on the 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence for the second consecutive year, joining PSMJ Resources Inc.'s exclusive list of the industry's best-managed architecture and engineering firms. M2 is one of 61 firms to make this year's list. PSMJ is a leading authority on management for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.

M2 Group earned a spot on PSMJ's 2026 Circle of Excellence, which honors the top-performing firms in the AEC industry.

The AEC Circle of Excellence honors firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, staff growth and turnover. Winners represent the top 20% of participants in PSMJ's AE Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, ranked across nine key performance metrics. This year's benchmark drew data from 318 firms across the United States and Canada.

"Earning this recognition two years running speaks to how we operate," said Matt Bryant, PE, President of M2. "Strong financials and disciplined operations don't happen by accident. They come from a team that treats every client's goals as our own and holds itself to a higher standard. I'm proud of our team and the culture of excellence we've built here."

The recognition caps a period of steady momentum for M2. The firm was recently named a 2026 Hot Firm by Zweig Group, ranking among the 100 fastest-growing AEC firms in the U.S. and Canada, and has expanded beyond its Middle Tennessee roots into a multi-state service area while broadening capabilities across the land development lifecycle. Being named a best-managed firm in back-to-back years underscores that M2's growth is matched by operational and financial discipline.

The full 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence list is available at https://go.psmj.com/blog/61-firms-join-the-2026-aec-circle-of-excellence

About M2 Group

M2 Group empowers excellence to build a better tomorrow for our community, clients and people. Founded in the Metro Nashville area in 2014, M2 Group provides land planning, civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, and development management solutions across a growing regional footprint. Recognized as a 2026 Hot Firm by Zweig Group and AEC Circle of Excellence firm by PSMJ, M2 Group bridges client ambitions and execution through innovative design, technical excellence and trusted partnerships. Time is our fiercest competitor. M2 Group makes every moment an opportunity. Learn more: www.m2groupllc.com

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SOURCE M2 Group, LLC