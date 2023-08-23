Forbes Honors Books-A-Million in "America's Best In-State Employers" for Alabama

This prestigious accolade underscores the company's ongoing commitment to workplace excellence.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million, a leading name in the retail book industry, is proud to announce its recent recognition by Forbes as one of Alabama's Best In-State Employers for 2023. Headquartered in Birmingham, the company ranks first in the Retail/Wholesale sector in the state and secured the second position among the 44 companies that made the list in Alabama.

This year's ranking involved extensive surveys conducted across companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey a total of 70,000 full- or part-time employees. To ensure a comprehensive understanding, only companies boasting a minimum of 500 employees were considered.

Participants in the survey were presented with various parameters to evaluate their employers. Key metrics included working conditions, diversity initiatives, compensation packages, opportunities for professional development, and overall company image.

A pivotal component of the survey also involved gauging whether employees would recommend their employer to others, a testament to Books-A-Million's internal reputation. Employees responded anonymously to the survey, encouraging candor among participants.

This accolade adds to the growing list of achievements for Books-A-Million, and the company is committed to setting even higher standards in the future.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain. 

