Books-A-Million Names Dungeon Crawler Carl as Inaugural Book of the Year

News provided by

Nov 04, 2025, 15:00 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million is proud to announce its inaugural Book of the Year pick: Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace Books / Penguin Random House). This imaginative and wildly entertaining sci-fi fantasy series has captivated readers across genres, earning a devoted following among BAM! booksellers and fans alike.

The Book of the Year honor recognizes the title that best embodies the joy of reading and the enthusiasm of Books-A-Million's team. For 2025, that passion was led by Olivia McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing, whose love for the series inspired an internal book club and a wave of new fans across the company.

"I've never played video games or even thought about DnD—Dungeons & Dragons, for the uninitiated—but I fell completely in love with Dungeon Crawler Carl," said McDaniel. "It's the most fun I've ever had reading—and I can't stop talking about it. I've personally convinced more than 70 people to read the series, from coworkers and gym friends to Facebook acquaintances I hadn't spoken to in years, and every single one of them couldn't put it down. No matter what kind of reader you are, this book is for you."

To celebrate the milestone, Books-A-Million is also unveiling its annual Top 100-ish Gifts for the Holidays, a curated collection of the year's most popular books, exclusive items, and unique finds. ("100-ish" because narrowing it down to only 100 proved impossible.)

McDaniel is available for interviews to discuss Books-A-Million's inaugural Book of the Year and her personal picks from the Top 100-ish Gifts list—offering insight into this year's most giftable titles and trends.

Customers can explore the full list of Top 100-ish Gifts and discover the Book of the Year in stores nationwide and at BooksAMillion.com/top-100-gifts.

Follow the celebration and share your reading adventures on social media: @booksamillion with @PenguinRandomHouse | @PenguinUSA | @AceBooksPub | @MattDinniman

About Books-A-Million
Books-A-Million is the second-largest bookstore retailer in the United States, with more than 220 stores located primarily across the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Founded in 1917 as a small newsstand in Florence, Alabama, the company has grown into a leading bookseller offering a wide range of books, magazines, toys, and gifts. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, Books-A-Million operates a robust online storefront and a popular membership-based loyalty program, the Millionaire's Club, which provides members with exclusive discounts and special offers. Books-A-Million places a strong emphasis on personalized customer service, numerous author events, and a diverse selection of genres and merchandise—catering to a broad spectrum of customers.

Contact: 
Deborah Kohan
[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

