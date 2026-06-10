Forbes names ACU among top universities for financial strength

ABILENE, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilene Christian University received the highest possible score and an A+ rating for financial health in the Forbes 2026 College Financial Grades. ACU's 4.5 GPA, the highest score awarded, and A+ rating place it among the top four Texas private schools – alongside Rice, Trinity and TCU.

ACU enrolls more than 7,200 students in online and residential programs. The university is located on a 274-acre campus 150 miles west of Fort Worth.

The list assessed 928 private colleges using data from the Department of Education's National Center For Educational Statistics as well as from higher education analytics and consulting firm Perspective Data Science, which zeroes in on colleges' true liquidity. Only 103 universities in the nation received an A+, and only 71 scored a 4.5 GPA.

"To be recognized among the top performers nationwide – at a time when financial pressures across higher education continue to intensify – speaks to ACU's strength and sustainability," said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. "I'm incredibly proud of the way our administration, faculty and staff steward our resources with integrity and excellence. A solid financial foundation allows us to provide a world-class education and an exceptional experience for our students."

The Forbes College Financial Grades report used 10 metrics in evaluating the financial health of private, not-for-profit colleges:

Endowment assets per student (15%)

Three-year average of liquid reserves compared to annual operating expenses (15%)

Primary reserve ratio (10%)

Long-term debt coverage (10%)

Core operating margin (10%)

Two-year enrollment growth (10%)

Tuition as a percentage of core revenues (7.5%)

Return on assets (7.5%)

Net tuition revenue per student (7.5%)

Instruction expenses per student (7.5%)

Abilene Christian University serves a diverse student population of about 7,200 with world-class teaching in a Christ-centered community. Founded in 1906, this Carnegie Research 2 university is nationally recognized for undergraduate teaching and undergraduate research. Students choose from 90 baccalaureate majors that include more than 186 areas of study, 77 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and five doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Learn more at acu.edu.

SOURCE Abilene Christian University