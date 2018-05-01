Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers"

To determine the list of top employers, Forbes collaborated with analytics firm Statista to ask 30,000 American employees working for U.S. companies and organizations with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations to voluntarily evaluate their employers. Questions included topics, such as likelihood to recommend, workplace environment and culture, and compensation.

"Choice is widely recognized for its culture and is known as an industry leader in employee benefits, ranging from expanded parental leave to enriching professional development opportunities. We strive to offer a robust and rewarding employee experience," said Patrick Cimerola, chief human resources officer, Choice Hotels International. "This honor highlights Choice's focus on creating a culture of respect and our dedication to diversity and the overall well-being of our associates."

Choice Hotels supports nine different employee resource groups designed to facilitate engagement among associates and help shape the company's culture and business objectives. Committed to also supporting a diverse franchisee base, Choice is one of the only lodging companies to have an emerging markets development team with personnel dedicated to helping minorities and veterans pursue opportunities in the industry.

Forbes' 2018 "Best Employers" list was published on Forbes.com today. For more information on the selection process, visit https://www.statista.com/page/forbes-best-employers-us-2018.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-choice-hotels-one-of-americas-best-mid-size-employers-300638844.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

