Forbes Names ICF One of "America's Best" Management Consulting Firms for 4th Straight Year

FAIRFAX, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has included global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) on two of its coveted annual lists: "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" and "America's Best Midsize Employers." This is the fourth and second straight year, respectively, that ICF has been recognized in these categories.

"For 50 years, we've helped our clients navigate fast-changing policy and industry landscapes," said Sudhakar Kesavan, CEO for ICF. "It's rewarding to have our top-notch advisory, implementation and engagement services and teams recognized in this way. We're truly honored to be judged by our people and peers as one of America's best consulting firms and employers."

For the Best Management Consulting Firms list, Forbes surveyed 7,500 management consultancy executives, as well as 1,000 senior executives who recently worked in management consultancies. The list was then divided into 16 sectors and 16 functional areas. ICF was one of 216 firms that received the most recommendations in the areas of energy and environment; public sector, non-profit and education; and sustainability.

For Best Midsize Employers, Forbes surveyed 25,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees in 25 different industries. Respondents were asked to rate the likelihood they would recommend their employer to others, and were asked to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. ICF was ranked 300, up 115 slots from last year.

ICF works with hundreds of companies and governments to plan, design and implement transformative projects. Read more about ICF , its work and career opportunities .

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,500 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

