Ford to "Paint the Future Proud" at 25th Anniversary of Essence Festival with Sydney G. James, Shantell Martin, Melissa Mitchell and Test Drives in Latest Vehicle Lineup

To honor the pride, confidence and strength of the African American community, Detroit-based artist Sydney G. James is creating a 22x10-foot mural on canvas presenting the regal power of African American women. This commissioned work will be on display at the Ford booth in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Ford's Hot Right Now super-lounge in the Superdome is featuring the "Proud to Be Me" art gallery, with work from British artist Shantell Martin and Atlanta-based artist Melissa Mitchell. Known for her large-scale black-and-white drawings, Martin is creating an installation area integrating the sound system speakers featured in Ford vehicles. Mitchell is bringing her love for vibrant colors, unique shapes and bold dark lines to a digital gallery within the space.

More festival highlights include:

Music: Ford's Hot Right Now super-lounge is featuring performances by some of today's most exciting musical artists — Normani, Jacquees, Elle Varner , Aluna George , Queen Najia and VanJess.

Panel discussions: Entrepreneur Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar, the Travel Channel's "Mysterious Island" host Kellee Edwards and visual artists are conducting panel discussions from the Ford stage in the convention center.

Activation area: Attendees can engage with Ford technology through an immersive virtual reality test drive, sit for a custom caricature, glam up their look with a free lip makeover or pose for a shareable photo in the Mustang freeze frame.

Giveaways: On Sunday at the Superdome, comedian Loni Love and Dibrie Guerrero, Ford multicultural communications manager, uphold Essence Festival tradition of giving away a brand-new Ford vehicle to one lucky winner.

"The power to positively impact the African American community and share in culture is amazing," said Guerrero. "There's no better way to highlight the spirit and beauty of the community than through art at the Essence Festival. Ford is proud to show its continued support for all women who demonstrate strength and leadership in their community."

