ForecastWatch Launches Inaugural "Most Accurate Forecast Awards"

The new annual program names the single most accurate weather forecast producer in each market, region, metric, and time horizon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ForecastWatch, the global, independent leader in weather forecast accuracy, today announced the launch of the ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Awards, a new annual program that publicly names the most accurate weather forecast producer in each market, region, metric, and forecast horizon.

ForecastWatch Awards Seal

For more than 20 years, ForecastWatch has measured how accurate the world's forecasters really are, maintaining the world's largest historical database of weather forecasts and observations. What the industry has lacked is a public communication of which forecasters are most accurate in their segment. ForecastWatch's Most Accurate Forecast Awards are that communication platform.

"Measuring forecast accuracy and being able to declare it publicly are two very different things," said Eric Floehr, founder and CEO of ForecastWatch. "ForecastWatch has quantified who's most accurate for over twenty years. These awards are what forecast producers - and consumers - have always wanted and needed - clear confirmation of current forecasting excellence."

The Awards Framework

The Most Accurate Forecast Awards recognizes winners across the distinct markets, regions, metrics, and forecast time horizons in which forecasters actually compete.

Inaugural awards span two markets - Consumer Weather and Enterprise Weather Intelligence - and three global regions - North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, respecting the specialty of each market, winners are further identified based on Metric (e.g., 24-hour high temperature) and by Horizon (e.g., 1-7 days).

How Winners are Determined

Each forecast producer was analyzed using the ForecastWatch Awards Accuracy Score, a single 0-to-100 grade that places every forecast on the same universal scale, where higher is better. The calibration is versioned and reproducible, which is what makes year-over-year comparison meaningful: a rising score reflects a genuinely better forecast. To be included, forecast producers must have provided 12-continuous months of data to ForecastWatch.

There is no pay-for-ranking and no entry fee. Winners are determined solely by measured accuracy, drawn from the same independent database that forecast producers around the world already rely on to benchmark their performance.

The Inaugural 2026 Most Accurate Forecast Award Winners

North America / United States

Market Metric Horizon Winner Consumer Weather All Metrics 1-7 Microsoft Consumer Weather All Metrics 8-14 Foreca Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr High 1-14 Atmospheric G2 Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr Low 1-14 CFAN Enterprise Weather Intelligence Wind / 24 Hr Wind 1-14 DTN

Europe

Market Metric Horizon Winner Consumer Weather All Metrics 1-7 Microsoft Consumer Weather All Metrics 8-14 Pelmorex Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr High 1-14 Wettermanufaktur Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr Low 1-14 Wettermanufaktur Enterprise Weather Intelligence Wind / 24 Hr Wind 1-14 DTN

Asia Pacific

Market Metric Horizon Winner Consumer Weather All Metrics 1-7 Microsoft Consumer Weather All Metrics 8-14 Foreca Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr High 1-14 Wettermanufaktur Enterprise Weather Intelligence Temp / 24 Hr Low 1-14 Wettermanufaktur Enterprise Weather Intelligence Wind / 24 Hr Wind 1-14 DTN

The complete inaugural slate is published at forecastwatch.com/awards/2026. The Most Accurate Forecast Awards will be presented annually, creating a recurring, independent benchmark of forecasting excellence that the industry and its customers can track over time.

About ForecastWatch

ForecastWatch is the independent platform for forecast verification and market intelligence, covering 50+ forecast producers and 2,400+ weather stations worldwide. The platform serves consumer weather outlets, enterprise weather providers, government and research organizations, and weather data businesses — helping them prove accuracy, isolate performance issues, and benchmark against meaningful market peers. Learn more at www.forecastwatch.com.

Media Contact:

Garrett S.

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SOURCE ForecastWatch