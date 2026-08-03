ForecastWatch Launches Inaugural "Most Accurate Forecast Awards"
News provided byForecastWatch
Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 ET
The new annual program names the single most accurate weather forecast producer in each market, region, metric, and time horizon.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ForecastWatch, the global, independent leader in weather forecast accuracy, today announced the launch of the ForecastWatch Most Accurate Forecast Awards, a new annual program that publicly names the most accurate weather forecast producer in each market, region, metric, and forecast horizon.
For more than 20 years, ForecastWatch has measured how accurate the world's forecasters really are, maintaining the world's largest historical database of weather forecasts and observations. What the industry has lacked is a public communication of which forecasters are most accurate in their segment. ForecastWatch's Most Accurate Forecast Awards are that communication platform.
"Measuring forecast accuracy and being able to declare it publicly are two very different things," said Eric Floehr, founder and CEO of ForecastWatch. "ForecastWatch has quantified who's most accurate for over twenty years. These awards are what forecast producers - and consumers - have always wanted and needed - clear confirmation of current forecasting excellence."
The Awards Framework
The Most Accurate Forecast Awards recognizes winners across the distinct markets, regions, metrics, and forecast time horizons in which forecasters actually compete.
Inaugural awards span two markets - Consumer Weather and Enterprise Weather Intelligence - and three global regions - North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, respecting the specialty of each market, winners are further identified based on Metric (e.g., 24-hour high temperature) and by Horizon (e.g., 1-7 days).
How Winners are Determined
Each forecast producer was analyzed using the ForecastWatch Awards Accuracy Score, a single 0-to-100 grade that places every forecast on the same universal scale, where higher is better. The calibration is versioned and reproducible, which is what makes year-over-year comparison meaningful: a rising score reflects a genuinely better forecast. To be included, forecast producers must have provided 12-continuous months of data to ForecastWatch.
There is no pay-for-ranking and no entry fee. Winners are determined solely by measured accuracy, drawn from the same independent database that forecast producers around the world already rely on to benchmark their performance.
The Inaugural 2026 Most Accurate Forecast Award Winners
North America / United States
|
Market
|
Metric
|
Horizon
|
Winner
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
1-7
|
Microsoft
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
8-14
|
Foreca
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr High
|
1-14
|
Atmospheric G2
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr Low
|
1-14
|
CFAN
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Wind / 24 Hr Wind
|
1-14
|
DTN
Europe
|
Market
|
Metric
|
Horizon
|
Winner
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
1-7
|
Microsoft
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
8-14
|
Pelmorex
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr High
|
1-14
|
Wettermanufaktur
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr Low
|
1-14
|
Wettermanufaktur
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Wind / 24 Hr Wind
|
1-14
|
DTN
Asia Pacific
|
Market
|
Metric
|
Horizon
|
Winner
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
1-7
|
Microsoft
|
Consumer Weather
|
All Metrics
|
8-14
|
Foreca
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr High
|
1-14
|
Wettermanufaktur
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Temp / 24 Hr Low
|
1-14
|
Wettermanufaktur
|
Enterprise Weather Intelligence
|
Wind / 24 Hr Wind
|
1-14
|
DTN
The complete inaugural slate is published at forecastwatch.com/awards/2026. The Most Accurate Forecast Awards will be presented annually, creating a recurring, independent benchmark of forecasting excellence that the industry and its customers can track over time.
About ForecastWatch
ForecastWatch is the independent platform for forecast verification and market intelligence, covering 50+ forecast producers and 2,400+ weather stations worldwide. The platform serves consumer weather outlets, enterprise weather providers, government and research organizations, and weather data businesses — helping them prove accuracy, isolate performance issues, and benchmark against meaningful market peers. Learn more at www.forecastwatch.com.
Media Contact:
Garrett S.
(855) 609-9609
SOURCE ForecastWatch
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