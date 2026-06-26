Forever Funding Offers Nonprofits Recurring Revenue as Donor Fatigue Reshapes Giving

New model ties charitable giving to merchant card processing, creating ongoing funding without additional consumer asks

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Funding, a company that helps nonprofits build recurring revenue through merchant processing relationships, is bringing a new approach to community giving at a time when donor fatigue is forcing nonprofits to rethink how they raise money. Rather than asking supporters to give again, Forever Funding connects local businesses to causes through the card processing relationships those businesses already maintain.

U.S. charitable giving reached $592.5 billion in 2024, according to Giving USA, yet nonprofit leaders continue to face pressure from shifting donor behavior, rising costs, and uncertainty around public funding. A separate AP-NORC poll found that many Americans were not planning year-end charitable donations, even as final-quarter appeals remain critical for most organizations. The result is a growing tension between the volume of fundraising asks and the capacity of donors to respond.

"People still care about causes," said Will Black, founder of Forever Funding. "The problem is that nonprofits are constantly put in a position where they have to ask again. We wanted to build a model where support can happen through activity that is already taking place."

How Forever Funding Works

Forever Funding's model is built around merchant processing. Local businesses already pay fees every time a customer uses a card. When a participating merchant moves its processing relationship into the Forever Funding program, a portion of processor profitability is directed to a nonprofit the business selects.

The customer pays nothing extra. The merchant does not need to run a separate fundraising campaign or ask customers to round up at the register. The nonprofit receives recurring funding tied to the merchant's normal card activity.

"The consumer experience stays the same," Black said. "That is the point. The giving mechanism is connected to the business relationship, not to another ask at the counter."

For comparison, checkout charity — the model where customers are asked to donate at the point of sale — raised more than $275 million across 92 campaigns in 2024, according to research cited by the Washington Post. But those models still depend on a customer saying yes in the moment. Forever Funding's structure does not.

A Different Conversation for Nonprofits and Business Owners

For nonprofits, the Forever Funding model changes how they approach business supporters. Instead of making another donation request, an organization can introduce a structure where a business reviews an existing expense and connects that cost to local impact.

For business owners, the value is practical as well as reputational. A participating business can tell its customers and employees it supports a local cause through everyday operations — without charging those customers more.

"Business owners like supporting causes, but they also have to make business decisions," Black said. "When support is tied to something they already pay for, the conversation becomes more practical."

Forever Funding handles the technical side of the program, including fee analysis, onboarding, processor transition, tracking, and reporting, allowing nonprofits to focus on relationships rather than administration.

About Forever Funding

Forever Funding helps nonprofits create recurring revenue by connecting charitable giving to merchant processing relationships with local businesses. The company works with nonprofits, board members, donors, and community partners to identify participating merchants and establish funding streams that continue without ongoing fundraising campaigns. For more information, visit foreverfunding.help.

Media Contact:

Will Black

[email protected]

SOURCE Forever Funding