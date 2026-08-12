Forgd's Market Maker Leaderboard Launches on Tokenomist, Assigning Letter Grades to the Firms Behind Token Liquidity

The index scores market makers from AAA to CCC, and publishes the evidence behind each grade

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forgd, a Web3 investment bank and advisory platform, today announced that its Market Maker Performance Index is live on Tokenomist, a crypto intelligence platform that tracks and visualizes digital asset supply dynamics.

The index is a public leaderboard tracking the performance of leading crypto market makers, built from more than 500 tracked engagements. Each market maker is assigned a letter grade, from AAA through CCC, which is built from a weighted composite score measuring trading results, operational consistency, and how much of a firm's record can be independently verified.

Forgd's index, now live on Tokenomist, scores market makers from AAA to CCC. Post this

How a grade is determined:

Trading KPIs — execution across tracked engagements: depth, volume, spread performance, and adherence to contracted obligations

— execution across tracked engagements: depth, volume, spread performance, and adherence to contracted obligations Trust — Forgd's confidence in what it has observed, weighted by engagement count and any flagged trading abnormalities

— Forgd's confidence in what it has observed, weighted by engagement count and any flagged trading abnormalities Coverage & Capabilities — CEX and DEX connectivity, ecosystem reach, and services beyond standard liquidity provision

— CEX and DEX connectivity, ecosystem reach, and services beyond standard liquidity provision Uptime and Reliability — whether a firm holds its required depth, spreads, and availability, or only shows up when conditions are easy

— whether a firm holds its required depth, spreads, and availability, or only shows up when conditions are easy Integration Level — how much verified performance data a firm shares with Forgd

"Grading based on a rolling window ensures that a market making firm has to maintain their reputation, not just establish it once and coast, said Shane Molidor, Founder and CEO of Forgd. Our goal is to turn market maker selection into a data-driven and transparent process."

Beneath the headline letter grade

The dashboard expands into four dedicated views: Depth, Volume, Spread, and KPI Adherence, which rank firms independently on a rolling 30-day basis. The rolling 30-day window keeps the dashboard current, reflecting how firms are quoting now rather than how they were regarded a cycle ago.

"Liquidity has been the missing half of the picture. Tokenomist tracks what is coming into supply; Forgd's index shows who is standing ready to absorb it, said Tanawat Chiewhawan, Founder and CEO of Tokenomist. "Putting both on one surface is the most useful thing we've shipped for token operators and investors at the same time, both sides reading from the same page."

About Forgd

Forgd is a Web3 investment bank and advisory platform equipping blockchain projects with tools for tokenomics design, market-maker engagement, liquidity monitoring, and exchange listing support. With options for bespoke advisory services and free self-service products, Forgd helps token projects design, launch, and manage healthier markets. New projects can join for free at Forgd.com.

About Tokenomist

Tokenomist is a tokenomics intelligence platform providing source-verified data on token unlocks, vesting schedules, and allocation across 500+ digital assets. With API and MCP server access for programmatic and AI-agent use, Tokenomist gives investors, funds, and exchanges a standardised view of tokenomics data, turning an opaque risk into a known one. Start free at tokenomist.ai.

SOURCE Forgd