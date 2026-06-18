Forged Solutions Group Completes Acquisition of Custom Alloy

SHEFFIELD, U.K., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forged Solutions Group, Inc. ("FSG"), a provider of high specification forgings for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets and a portfolio company of an affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Custom Alloy Corporation ("CAC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of forged components headquartered in High Bridge, NJ.

CAC is a vertically integrated provider of highly specialized forgings, fittings, and pipe to defense and industrial end users with a strong reputation for quality, on-time delivery, and an ability to manufacture in over 170 alloys. The Company's open and closed die forging expertise is further complemented by its in-house conversion, machining, heat treatment, and testing capabilities. As a Level 1 qualified U.S. Navy manufacturer for nuclear forgings and fittings, CAC is a critical supplier to the naval supply chain for key subsurface and surface programs.

"The acquisition of CAC strengthens and diversifies the FSG platform by adding attractive U.S. nuclear navy exposure," said Alex Harman, Managing Partner at JFLCO. "We believe the Company is well positioned to support the U.S. Navy's fleet modernization efforts and the renewed prioritization of and investment in the shipbuilding supply chain"

Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of FSG, added, "We are delighted to welcome CAC into the FSG family. This combination further enhances FSG's reputation as a world-class provider of high-specification forgings and presents opportunities to cross leverage forging process IP across both companies to further optimize operational capacity. We look forward to supporting CAC's continued growth under FSG ownership."

About FSG

FSG is a leading provider of high specification forgings for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets. The Company maintains vertically integrated rolled rings, closed die, extrusion, and open die forging capabilities across a range of alloys, including nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum in support of global OEM and Tier 1 customers. Headquartered in Sheffield, U.K., FSG operates manufacturing facilities across the U.K. and U.S.

For more information about FSG, please visit www.forgedsolutionsgroup.com.