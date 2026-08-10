Former Citadel Trader Raises $1.2 Million to Reinvent Laundry

WashWise launches Reset Spray, a fabric spray for clothes that are too clean to wash but not fresh enough to rewear

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WashWise, a modern clothing care company redefining how consumers care for garments between wears, today announced it has raised $1.2 million in pre-seed financing through a SAFE round and officially launched its debut product, Reset Spray.

Photographer: Emu Haynes

Founded by former J.P. Morgan and Citadel trader Maria Cabral Menezes, WashWise was created around a simple insight: clothing spends roughly 99% of its life outside the washing machine, yet most innovation in clothing care is designed around the washer or the 1% it spends inside the washer. As consumers repeat outfits, travel more, invest in higher-quality clothing, and embrace resale and rental fashion, WashWise is building a new category of between-wear clothing care.

Reset Spray is designed to refresh, de-wrinkle, deodorize, and lightly cleanse clothing between washes, helping consumers extend wear and reduce unnecessary laundry and dry cleaning. Often described as "dry shampoo for clothes," the formula combines multiple clothing-care functions into one streamlined solution.

"Everyone has experienced the moment where a piece of clothing isn't dirty enough to wash, but doesn't feel fresh enough to wear again," said Maria Cabral Menezes, Founder of WashWise. "We realized there was an entire part of a garment's life that had been completely ignored."

The $1.2 million pre-seed funding round includes a strategic syndicate of founders, Wall Street executives, and consumer leaders spanning retail, fashion, hospitality, technology, logistics, and consumer packaged goods. Backers include FJ Labs, Singh Capital, Alex Jekowsky, Jack Abraham, Brian Tate, Gigi Howard, Nina Farran, Mia Tonelli, Taylor James, and Brown Girl Angels, alongside executives and operators from Pickle, The Business of Fashion, Dior, SoulCycle, Soho House, Apple, and J.P. Morgan.

The company will use the financing to accelerate product development, expand strategic partnerships, grow its team, and build awareness around its new approach to clothing care.

Available in Cotton Cooldown and Verde Rise, Reset Spray is skin-safe, plant-derived, non-toxic, and packaged using bag-on-valve technology. One 6oz bottle can help save up to $300 in dry cleaning costs, approximately six hours of laundry time, 110 gallons of water, and 16 kWh of electricity over its use.

Reset Spray (6oz., $29 MSRP) is available now at www.washwise.com in full-size and travel-size.

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SOURCE WashWise