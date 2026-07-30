Former Dot's Pretzels CEO Randy Johnson tapped to lead The Farmer Companies as it completes $17 Million Series A Financing

Move follows acquisition of WHISPS® and sets stage for national growth in cheese snacking category

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer Companies today announced the appointment of Randy Johnson as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding founder Adam Farmer, who will remain active as Chairman. Johnson joins the company following this month's closing of a $17 million Series A financing led by Raff Ventures, alongside AJAX Capital Partners, as The Farmer Companies accelerates its strategy to build North America's leading cheese snacking business through its ownership of WHISPS® and exclusive licensing partnership with Cabot Creamery®.

Randy Johnson joins The Farmer Companies as CEO

Johnson previously led Dot's Pretzels, growing the company from $19 million to $250 million in annual sales in just three years prior to its 2021 acquisition by Hershey® for $1.2 billion.

"Under Randy's leadership, Dot's Pretzels became one of the greatest success stories in snacking history. Randy set Dot's up for a strategic next step, and led the company through its transformational growth phase," said Farmer. "Bringing him on means The Farmer Companies can build toward our goal of redefining cheese snacking for the next generation. Our business model is clear; we make the highest-quality cheese snacks with the best cheeses in the world. Randy is leading our business to new heights."

The Farmer Companies' premium cheese snacking portfolio includes WHISPS, the iconic 100% cheese crisp brand, and an exclusive licensing partnership with Cabot Creamery to produce Cabot Creamery Popcorn, the fastest-growing popcorn brand in U.S. Food among the top 13 brands tracked by NielsenIQ. Both brands are built on the same foundation: award-winning cheese, premium ingredients, and exceptional flavor. Proceeds from the Series A financing will support continued investment in manufacturing partnerships, national distribution, and strategic acquisitions.

"Randy joining our talented team as CEO lets me focus on what I do best: finding great brands, made with premium ingredients, to create unforgettable flavors," said Farmer.

Johnson added: "I'm excited to help build one of North America's great consumer products companies. Adam has already proven this category has room to grow. My job is to help it scale."

About The Farmer Companies

Founded in 2021, The Farmer Companies acquires, builds, and grows iconic consumer brands with a focus on premium snacking. The company is currently investing in its vision to become North America's leading premium cheese snacking company through a portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including WHISPS Cheese Crisps and Cabot Creamery Popcorn. By combining world-class cheese partners, category-leading brands, and innovative product development, The Farmer Companies is redefining the future of cheese snacking.

About Raff Ventures

Raff Ventures is the direct private investment arm of Rafferty Holdings. It invests permanent balance-sheet capital in early-stage companies across a range of sectors. Raff Ventures backs strong teams with capital, strategic guidance, and operational expertise. The result is a diversified portfolio focused on growth and reliable cash flow.

About AJAX Capital Partners

AJAX Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing investors with access to differentiated private market opportunities while supporting entrepreneurs building category-defining companies. Through a relationship-based investment approach, the firm partners with exceptional founders and management teams in innovation-driven industries and sectors benefiting from long-term secular trends, including AI/automation, robotics, critical infrastructure, energy and CPG.

SOURCE The Farmer Companies